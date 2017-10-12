PR LAHORE - The All Pakistan Workers Confederation (APWC) on Wednesday organised a seminar on ‘National Action Plan for Social Justice and Decent Work’ at Bakhtiar Labour Hall.

The seminar was addressed by veteran journalist and Human Rights Commission of Pakistan representative IA Rehman, Renowned Economist Dr Pervez Tahir, APWC General Secretary Khurshid Ahmed, APWC President Rubina Jamil, Rana Muhammad Saleem, Osama Tariq, Ch Khushi Muhammad Khokhar, Akbar Ali Khan, Ch Muhammad Anwar, Niaz Khan, Yousaf Baloch and others.

On the occasion, the speakers said the policy makers and all the political parties should adopt National Economic Self Reliance Policy to ensure the protection of poor segment of the society from exploitation and minimise the irrational gap between the rich and poor. They said the policy will help to free the country from the yoke of International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank (WB) high debits and develop national industries, agriculture and trade in order to provide job opportunities to young workforce entering into the labour market @ 1.8 million every year. They also demanded imposition of taxes on feudal lords, crony capitalists and elite of the country since 80 percent tax payers out of 1.2 million total tax payers are wage earners.

They expressed concern over the plight of industrial and commercial workers who are not getting medical facilities after their retirement while no increase in their pension had been made since last two years. they also raised concern over the failure of the government in providing safe healthy working conditions to the workforce, which is causing number of fatal and non-fatal accidents. They stressed the need of introducing agrarian reforms and abolish feudalism.

The seminar was attended by the representatives belonging to the various trade unions of the public and private sectors from the various parts of the country. The house, by a resolution, expressed a great concern over the rising inflation of essential commodities and urged the government to check profiteers, hoarders and freeze prices of essential commodities and get implemented labour laws through efficient labour inspection machinery.

On the occasion, ILO ACTRAV Director Maria Helene Andre sent a special message and appreciated the struggle of the working class for social justice and decent work in the country.