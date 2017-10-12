JS Bank collaborates with Abacus to accelerate its

digital platform

KARACHI (PR): JS Bank Limited & Abacus Consulting have signed an agreement for the implementation of Apigee, Google Cloud’s API Management Platform. The initiative aims to create a JS Bank led ecosystem where partners, customers, fintech players, and employees can leverage this digital investment and participate in building an API economy. The implementation would accelerate JS Bank’s strategic plans of becoming the leading digital bank by providing its customers an enhanced banking experience.

Khurram Shaikh, Chief Digital Officer, JS Bank, said “We are heavily focused on becoming a truly digital bank in Pakistan. This initiative will certainly accelerate our Fintech Collaboration Strategy and enable us to engage with for the first time the financial developer community. Apigee is a proven cutting-edge platform, which will enable us to offer banking APIs in a very agile environment to keep up with the pace of fintech development globally and especially in Pakistan.”

Abbas Ali Khan, Managing Director Abacus Consulting, stated: “We are delighted to have been selected by JS Bank as partners in their digital journey. Building on our extensive work with Google Cloud over the past two years, we are confident that a strong API Management strategy will help bring JS Bank into the forefront of digital banking in Pakistan.”

NDF, Uzbek Embassy hold seminar

ISLAMABAD (PR): There is an urgent need to establish a Forum for Regional Cooperation (FRC) for the promotion of relations among Pakistan, Uzbekistan and other Central Asian states in order to sustain peace efforts, alleviate poverty and stabilize overall geo-political scenario of the region, said Kanwar Dilshad, former secretary Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and Chairman National Democratic Foundation (NDF), while addressing a seminar here at a local hotel.

The seminar, chaired by the Ambassador of Republic of Uzbeskistan Furqat Sidiqov, co-chaired by President NDF Sohail Kisat, was organized by the National Democratic Foundation (NDF) in collaboration with the Embassy of Republic of Uzbekistan.

Ambassador of Republic of Uzbeskistan Furqat Sidiqov, in his speech, highlighted the socio-cultural and political prospects and appreciated the FRC initiative. He emphasized on different synergies viz socio-cultural, trade and tourism ties between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

Earlier, in his keynote speech, Kanwar Dilshad added that NDF would play a significant role towards establishment of the proposed forum. He also emphasized that the two countries can also strengthen their democratic governance system by sharing lessons learnt.

Former MNA and Prince of Swat Adnan Aurangzeb provided deep insight on the genesis of relationships between Uzbekistan and Pakistan, and also supported the proposal for the establishment of regional cooperation forum.

President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Amir Waheed, President South NDF Sheikh Rashid Alam, Kanwar Muhammad Javed Iqbal, President NDF Sohail Kisat and eminent policy scholar Kanwar Muhammad Javed Iqbal also spoke on the occasion. The seminar was also attended by Ambassadors of Central Asian Countries representatives from civil society organizations, academia, private sector, political, media and other stakeholders.

Soneri Bank digitalisation

KARACHI (PR): Soneri Bank Limited is automating its consumer loan origination process by implementing BenchMatrix’sRiskNucleus® Consumer Loan Origination system across its network of over 285 branches Pan-Pakistan. This system will transform the bank towards a paper-less environment and enhance efficiencies with quick turn-around time (TAT) and enhanced customer experience. The system will also improve process reliability by providing the Bank with more robust system-based controls in the loan review and approval request cycle.

Soneri Bank with its recent strategic alliances with BenchMatrix’sRiskNucleus® brings together the combined expertise of the companies on one common platform, with mutual goals for successful digital transformation.

VEON launched

LAHORE (PR): VEON, Pakistan's most advanced internet platform, has been launched in the country by VEON Limited, with Jazz as its first telco partner. The platform promises to completely revolutionize the digital landscape of the country and how Pakistanis communicate.

VEON was unveiled at a major press conference attended by media and bloggers. The event featured an "experience zone" for reporters and bloggers to use the platform and immerse them in the VEON experience.

VEON aims to radically redefine the personal internet experience in the country by offering diverse services to its subscribers. This partnership with VEON is in line with the long term vision of Pakistan's No. 1 telecom operator, Jazz, to lead the digital revolution in Pakistan.

Subscribers will avail unparalleled services offered by VEON even when they are out of balance.

The launch of VEON marks a new era of connectivity for the country, which allows users to experience contextualized, personalized internet experiences and opportunities, enabling them to access information and services and engage with the world, even when they run out of balance.

The platform will help develop a complete internet eco-system in the country and facilitate smartphone adoption in Pakistan, in addition to radically increasing Internet adoption.

WowBox becomes No 1 free lifestyle app

ISLAMABAD (PR): The digital lifestyle app by Telenor, WowBox, was launched in May 2016 in Pakistan which is fully home grown and has now become Pakistan’s number 1 free lifestyle app on Google Play Store with 1 million active users. Telenor Pakistan envisions to empower Pakistani society and has been a frontrunner in developing the digital ecosystem through its products and services.

WowBox is an exclusive and free to browse application that brings an all-in-one experience through a single channel for its users. The App has a whopping 2.6 million authenticated users who can enjoy interactive and engaging content such as daily trending news, sport results, in-built games, free music, lifestyle articles, Telenor bundle offers, weather updates and much more.

Speaking on the success of WowBox, Irfan Wahab Khan, CEO Telenor Pakistan, said, “The immense popularity of WowBox is a testament to our innovative customer centric approach and our commitment towards creating a digital ecosystem in the country and understanding our customers growing needs. We are relentlessly making efforts to become our customers’ favorite digital lifestyle partner and we will continue to deliver our promise of bringing the best products and services to them.’