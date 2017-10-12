ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Standing Committee on Privatisation has elected Syed Imran Ahmad Shah as its chairman. National Assembly Acting Secretary Qamar Sohail Lodhi congratulated the newly elected chairman on behalf of the National Assembly speaker and National Assembly Secretariat secretary. He also assured them of full support of the secretariat for effective and efficient functioning of the committees under the supervision of the speaker.
Imran Ahmed elected NA body chief
