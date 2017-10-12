PESHAWAR - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Iranian Consulate Wednesday agreed on the issuance of multiple visas to business community on the recommendation of the chamber, activation of banking system between both countries, exchange of trade delegations and taking of joint steps for the promotion of formal and informal bilateral trade and increase in the trade volume.

In this connection, Senior Vice President (SVP) SCCI Naeem Butt had invited Iranian investors for making investment in hydel power generation, oil & gas, gems & jewelry, marble, matches, ghee & cooking oil, petro-chemicals and other sectors of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Iranian investors were invited during the visit of Peshawar-based Consul-General of Iran, Mohammad Baqir Beggi along with a delegation of the businessmen of Iran to Sarhad Chamber.

Those present on the occasion included vice president, SCCI, Malik Niaz Mohammad Awan, executive members Abidullah Khan Yusufzai, Kamran Ishaq, Akbar Shiraz. Minhajuddin, Malik Iftikhar Awan, Mohammad Iqbal, Pervez Khan Khattak, Saddar Gul, Amin Mohmand, Rafiq Shinwari and others.

The Iranian delegation comprised of Syed Ibrahim Dabnadi, Umeed Aryapar and Ashad Ahmadi. Speaking on the occasion, Senior Vice President, SCCI, Naeem Butt stressed for the removal of hurdles in the promotion of bilateral trade between Iran and Pakistan, adding that relations between both brotherly states were centuries old and the promotion of trade can stabilize the economy of both.

He said that Pakistan gives importance to relations with Iran and on the basis of the same bond the business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is keen for promotion of bilateral trade with Iran. He said that the potential bilateral trade between both countries is $5 billion. He invited the Iranian investors for investment in KP and expressed desire to head a trade delegation to Iran.

The Iranian Consul-General fully agreed with the recommendations presented by the SCCI office bearers and assured the issuance of multiple visas to business community on the recommendations of the chamber. He also agreed with cooperation in both formal and informal means of trade and said that private sector can play effective role in this regard.

He told that Islamabad-Tehran flights have been launched and now the launching of Peshawar to Mashad flights is also under consideration.