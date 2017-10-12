RCCI delegation meets FBR chairman

RAWALPINDI (APP): A delegation led by President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce (RCCI) Zahid Latif Khan met FBR chairman Tariq Mahmood Pasha at FBR house Islamabad. Talking to the delegation, Chairman said FBR believes in partnership with the business community. Increasing tax base and tax net has been top priority. Directions have been passed on to all FBR offices across the country to show respect to traders, he added. With due consultations with traders and business community amendments have been made to facilitate taxpayers and we always welcome recommendations from the business community. Without documentation of economy Pakistan can’t move forward, he added. The chairman congratulated new office bearers of RCCI on assuming office and expressed hope that the new team will work closely with government institutions in addressing issues faced by traders. President Zahid Latif Khan, on the occasion, said traders have a common voice that harassing traders in the name of collecting taxes must be stopped.

FBR and income tax staff should treat traders with respect. He said government must adopt a comprehensive strategy in broadening the tax base and tax net rather than burdening the existing taxpayers. He also demanded that tax filers must be exempted from tax audit.

HCCI delegation calls on Sindh governor

KARACHI (Staff Reporter): Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair on Wednesday said that Hyderabad has unique commercial importance and the federal government will ensure further development in the second largest city of the province. He stated this during meeting with a delegation of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI). In the meeting they exchanged views on ongoing projects in Hyderabad and its infrastructure. Zubair said that the government will focus heavily on the maintenance and development of infrastructure in industrial areas of Hyderabad. In this regard, funds will be continued with the help of federal government cooperation, he added. “The national economy has stabilised due to the successful economic policy of the government,” he said. The governor said that in order to promote economical activities the federal government was utilizing its all resources and ensuring further improvement with the help of industrialists and businessmen.

He said the due to improvement in law and order situation, the foreign investors were very keen for investment in the province.

Senate body to take up World Bank loans issue today

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Senate Committee on Finance, Revenue, Economic Affairs and Narcotics is scheduled to meet here Thursday to discuss the issue of World Bank (WB) loans and budgetary support for Pakistan. According to Senate Secretariat Notification, the committee, which is scheduled to meet under the chairmanship of Saleem Mandviwalla, would discuss with the Ministry of Finance the suspension of programme loans/budgetary support by the bank. The Petroleum Division is scheduled to its present progress report on the summary sent to the Prime Minister for settlement of Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) with the CNG sector as recommended by the committee in its meeting held on July 27, 2017. The committee would also hold discussion on the reply submitted by the Power Division on the report of the Standing Committee on Finance, adopted by the house on the issue of payments made to clear the circular debt of power sector amounting to Rs480 billion during the year 2013.

Mobile phones import increases 40pc

ISLAMABAD (APP):The imports of mobile phones into the country increased by 39.57 percent during the first two months of current fiscal year when compared to the imports of the corresponding period of last year. Mobile phones worth $129.329 million were imported into the country during July-August (2017-18) compared to the imports of $92.707 million during July-August (2016-17), according to the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). The overall imports of telecom sector increased by 35.30 percent by going up from $170.667 last year to $230.920 million during the current fiscal year, the data revealed. The imports of other apparatus of telecoms sector (other than mobile phones) increased by 30.23 percent by going up from $77.960 million last year to $101.528 million during this year. Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the imports of mobile phones increased by 30.79 percent during the moth of August when compared to the same month of last year. The mobile imports during August 2017 were recorded at $60.822 million compared to the imports of 46.503 million in August 2016.

On month-on-month basis, the mobile imports however, witnessed decrease of 11.30 percent during August 2017 when compared to the imports of $68.570 in July 2017, the data revealed. The overall telecoms imports into the country witnessed increase of 21.26 percent and 2.53 percent on year-on-year and month-on-month basis respectively. The telecoms imports into the country stood at $116.905 million in August 2017 compared to the imports of $96.405 million in August 2016 and $114.015 million in July 2017.