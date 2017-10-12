LAHORE - The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced a special offer of 40 percent discount on fare between Karachi and Bangkok.

The PIA as an introductory offer on its three weekly flights to Bangkok has reduced its fare along with free baggage allowance of up to 40 Kg per passenger. The special 40 percent discounted fare between Karachi and Bangkok is valid till November 30, 2017, spokesman for the airline said. The spokesman said that PIA flight PK755 from Sialkot to Riyadh on Wednesday made a technical landing and not an emergency landing as highlighted in a section of media. “The factual position is that during flight there was as an indication of smoke signal in the cargo compartment on the control panel of the aircraft A320” he said. However, the pilot as per Standard Safety Procedure operated fire bottles (extinguisher) and keeping in view the safety guidelines the aircraft made a technical landing at Lahore airport, he added.

The passengers were disembarked and taken to lounge for breakfast. Meanwhile the entire aircraft, especially the cargo compartment, was thoroughly checked and no trace of any fire or smoke was detected. The PIA spokesman said that since the aircraft had to go for a complete check by PIA engineering and CAA, and the time required to replace the consumed fire bottles; an alternate arrangement was made for passengers who were sent by another A320 aircraft. The flight PK755 took off at 2 pm from Lahore. Meanwhile, the aircraft in question also became serviceable.