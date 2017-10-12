ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Standing Committee on Industries and Production (I&P) on Wednesday discussed the case of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) and unanimously recommended that the Ministry of Industries and Production must send the reference to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) regarding the irregularities and corruption in PSM.

The committee during a meeting, which was chaired by MNA Asad Umar, also expressed its concerns over non payment of salaries and pension to the PSM employees and recommended that the ministry must ensure to release the salaries and pension to the employees.

The meeting was attended by MNAs: Asad Umar, Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh, Dr Shezra Mansab Ali Khan Kharal, Chaudhry Riazul Haq, Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, Sajida Begum, Abdul Hakeem Baloch, Alhaj Shah Jee Gul Afridi and Iftikharud Din.