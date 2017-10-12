LAHORE - Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique has said that Pakistan Railways' (PR) revenue has increased to Rs40 billion in June 2017 from Rs18 billion in 2013.

Talking to journalists after inauguration of upgraded Awam Express in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, he said Pakistan Railways spent Rs100 million on upgradation of the new rack of the train from its own resources. He said that out of four racks of Awam Express, two have been upgraded while upgradation of the remaining two will be completed by end of October. He said Allama Iqbal Express, Khyber Mail, Akbar Bugti Express and Bahauddin Zakaria Express will also be upgraded soon. The minister said the Pakistan Railways has recovered some of its land which was illegally captured, adding that construction and renovation of railway stations is also in process.