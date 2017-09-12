LAHORE - China Electrical and Mechanical Machinery Expo 2017 has ended successfully and productively due to the massive participation and interest shown by both Pakistani and Chinese businessmen.

More than 10,000 people including Chinese and Pakistani top level machinery manufacturers, businessmen, entrepreneurs and investors participated in the expo. The expo was inaugurated on Sept 9, by Federal Minister of Commerce Pervaiz Malik, which finally concluded on Sept 11. The closing ceremony was addressed by Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana Muammad Iqbal. The speaker expressed gratitude to the Chinese brethren for making this expo an advantageous activity both for Pakistan and China. Rana said that no country can prosper unless it has continuity in its policies and has the ability to adjust itself with the global changes and technology revolution and this expo is truly aligned with that spirit.

He congratulated Pak China joint Chamber of Commerce and Ecommerce Gateway Pakistan for arranging this mega trade fair that served a convention for entrepreneurs and investors from Pakistan and China to identify new investment opportunities in different manufacturing and services sectors. “It is heartening that the present government is making all out efforts to further develop the basic infrastructure in all the industrial sectors of the country to improve the productivity and quality of our engineering products and services to acquire the desired share and spot in the international market,” he said.

While talking to media persons, Wang Zihai said that almost 200 B2B meetings were held in this expo that ended in binging millions of dollars investment in Pakistan followed by MOU’s, joint ventures and partnerships in various machinery manufacturing concerns.

He said that sectors including automobiles, fork lifters, crockery, glass wares, solar lighting, auto spare parts, kitchen wares, sports items and printing machinery got the most positive response from the Pakistani machinery stake holders. He said that after the signing of MOU’s, both companies will create feasibility reports that will ultimately result into negotiations for land accusation, preparation of market intelligence reports, government approvals and the shifting of manufacturing facilities from China to Pakistan.

It was observed that the expo got amazing response not only from the specialised people but from the general masses also, who were amazed to see the innovative products that were cost effective, eco friendly and easy to use. People from all walks of life appreciated the efforts of organisers and hoped to have more such exhibitions in future too.