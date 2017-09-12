Ufone engages with young students via SIP

LAHORE (PR): Ufone celebrated the successful conclusion of its flagship Summer Internship Program (SIP) in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi. Following campus recruitment drives across partner universities where more than 1300 students were evaluated, 41 students were shortlisted after a competitive round of tests and interviews ensuring the highest level of merit and transparency. These students represented top universities across Pakistan.

Commencing in July 2017, Ufone’s SIP put students through a rigorous regimen including engagement in real life projects while nurturing their skills through purpose built workshops as well as senior leadership interactions.

After 6 weeks of experiential learning, professional and personal development, Ufone bid farewell to the 2017 batch of SIP interns through formal closing ceremonies in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi on 18th August 2017, 21st August 2017 and 29th August 2017 respectively. Various heads and representatives of educational institutions along with the graduating batch and their respective line managers attended the ceremony at Ufone Tower, Islamabad. Awards for the best interns were handed out, along with giveaways and Ufone souvenirs for all.

Huawei partners with TÜV Rheinland

LAHORE (PR): Huawei Consumer Business Group today has announced its cooperation with TÜV Rheinland to certify Huawei’s SuperCharge technology. Certification will mark the first time an end-to-end fast-charging technology has successfully completed the rigorous tests set forth by the world-renowned safety experts. Testing encompasses every component, requiring adapters, IC circuits and charging cable materials to pass safety, low temperature and thermal shock tests. Submitting itself to the stringent oversight of TÜV Rheinland demonstrates Huawei’s continued mission to deliver the most innovative features on the market, and highlights Huawei’s commitment to delivering not only faster charging but more importantly safer charging.

“Over the past 145 years, TÜV Rheinland has committed itself to ensuring that complex devices and products meet rigorous safety standards that meet consumer expectations,” said Kalyan Varma, VP of Business Field Electrical, Products, Global of TÜV Rheinland. “With the growing demand for fast charging solutions, we’re glad to work with Huawei to certify its SuperCharge technology using our proven testing methods and battery expertise. In the drive for continued innovation, we must always keep consumer safety at the forefront.”

“With each of our products, we strive not only to deliver the features and performance that consumers are looking for – but to go beyond where our competitors are in terms of experience,” said Bruce Li, Vice President of Handset Business at Huawei Consumer Business Group. “By working with the storied experts at TÜV Rheinland, we’re able to deliver a device that not only offers incredibly fast charging but does so with a safety assurance that our competitors cannot match.”

Silkbank set to add 35 more new branches

KARACHI (PR): Silkbank held a meet the press event at a local hotel in Karachi Monday. The objective for holding this event was to announce the half yearly brilliant results the bank had gathered for this year 2017.Shuja Alvi, Head of Investment Banking, gave a brief overview on the bank’s wonderful performance and highlighted and showcased Silkbank growth in the time to come.

Shaukat Tarin (Advisor to the chairman) spoke about the laurels Silkbank had achieved in a very short stint of time. Shaukat also spoke about the changing banking trends in Pakistan and how Silkbank is performing its role in providing cutting edge solutions for all its customers.

Tarin also emphasized the importance of digital banking and mentioned Silkbank’s business momentum will get further augmented by the addition of 35 new branches this year.

The new branches are expected to contribute significantly to further growth in low cost deposits.

The bank’s newest initiative is the launch of the digital banking. Digital Silk has already been soft launched for the employees and is expected to be a game changer. Like credit cards the offering is not dependent on a branch distribution network. Digital banking has the ability to reach a much wider market segment, generating low cost deposits and enable the bank to leap frog growth.

Book launched

KARACHI (PR): Emerging Dynamics of Management has become the newest forerunner of contemporary Pakistani literature on the subject of modern day management. The launching ceremony of the book was held at a local hotel. Written by Sirajuddin Aziz, a senior Pakistani banker, the book presents the author’s thoughts on the subject of management as a composite of various aspects such as communication, organizational culture, leadership, personal development, human resources management and governance.

Emerging Dynamics of Management is a unique perspective that Sirajuddin Aziz has articulated in his usual effortless yet spellbinding style of writing. What sets this literary work apart from the usual scholarly and academic writings on this subject is that it is inspired by the author’s prolific career in banking and is driven by his own professional experiences and insights.

Speaking about the book, Sirajuddin Aziz reflected, “Emerging Dynamics of Management is inspired by the sentiment that has motivated me to pen my previous published works as well – my love for reading that was instilled in me by my father. In lectures, addresses or conversations with to-be graduates or young managers, I often find them referring to rhetorical, theoretical content that they have read in textbooks or academic journals. It is this dearth of hands-on, practical and relevant content that is rooted in the reality of the corporate world that I have attempted to address with Emerging Dynamics of Management.”