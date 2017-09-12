FAISALABAD - JK Group of Companies Managing Director Shaiq Jawed has been elected unopposed as chairman of Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (PTEA).

Other office-bearers have also been elected unopposed for 2017-18 as no one filed nomination papers against them. Earlier, 12 members were also elected unopposed for the executive committee seats for the next two year term. In a meeting of PTEA Executive Committee held on Monday for elections of PTEA office bearers, Jawed was elected as chairman while Mukhtar Ahmad Malik of Mehtabi Towels Mills Limited was elected as senior vice chairman and Ammar Saeed of Ammar Impex as vice chairman for the term 2017-18.

Earlier, candidates on 12 seats of executive committee were also elected unopposed. New PTEA Chief Shaiq Jawed hails from a prominent business family. He is serving on boards of many charitable, health and educational institutions contributing to society. He has been leading various business forums and associations as member of Core Committee of Young Entrepreneur Organisation of Pakistan (YEOP), Member Zonal Management Committee of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (Aptma) Punjab, Founder Trustee, Co-chairman/Chairman of Faisalabad Development Trust.

Jawed said that chairing the country’s apex textile body is an honour as well as a challenge, particularly in this testing time.

“Presently textile industry is facing many challenges in almost all segments particularly high utilities cost, trade deficit as well as additional levies and other impediments directly affecting the cost of doing business, which has hampered exports of the country,” he said. “Textile sector will have to deliver to steer the country out of economic troubles. For this, we need the cooperation of not only the entire sector but also of value-added associations,” he added.

He appealed to the government to chalk out a viable policy on textile as this sector has the potential to wipe out the entire trade deficit, provided genuine factors impeding its growth are removed. The Annual General Meeting of PTEA will be held on September 20, 2017 and results of annual elections will be announced officially while newly elected body will took charge of their offices from October 1.