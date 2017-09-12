LAHORE - Minister of State for Ports and Shipping Chaudhry Jaffer Iqbal has said that development of business and redressal of genuine reservations of the business community is his top priority.

He expressed these remarks while talking to Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Abdul Basit, Senior Vice President Amjad Ali Jawa and Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan at the LCCI. Aftab Ahmed Vohra, Awais Saeed Piracha, Ali Hassam Asghar and LCCI members were present on the occasion.

“I will act as facilitator to the business community as no country can move forward without their due role”, the minister said. He also said that ports charges will be reviewed and reduced while company-to-company shipping charges will also be balanced. He accepted that lack of professionalism exists at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) and a lot of improvement is needed. He said that situation at Port Qasim is far better but initiatives for improvement are well on the way. He said that issue of mishandling of consignment at Karachi Port will be addressed at the earliest. He informed the participants that second terminal of LNG will be in working condition in November of this month.

On the occasion, the LCCI president said that liaison of the ministry with the up-country businessmen will help trust building and resolve the issues in shortest time. He said that ports charges are adding to the cost of doing business as these are 14 percent high from Dubai Port, 8 percent from Singapore and even higher than the Indian ports. There is also company-to-company shipping charges difference that is also creating problems. He suggested that container tariffs for all companies should be equal while code of ethics should also be same for shipping lines.

He said that a number of LCCI members have complained that their consignments are being mishandled at Karachi Port by the authorities concerned. He said that careless attitude occurring huge financial loss to the exporters as buyers refused consignments or deduct because of torn packing or bad condition of merchandise. He said that modern scanners should be installed to avert such losses.

Basit said that business community has to pay demurrage charges because of sluggish process at dry ports release. This process should be expedited and at least seven days should be given to the business community in this regard. He said that official, private and commercial vessels should be treated equally for berthing at port. He also called for implementation of container security system. He said that shipping companies should also be directed to reimburse deposited security at the earliest as delay of 2-3 months causes lack of working capital.