ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Commerce Pervaiz Malik has lauded the role of Intellectual Property Organisation (IPO-Pakistan) in protecting the intellectual property rights and adopting pro-active approach for putting Pakistan on the intellectual property map of the world as a compliant and responsible country.

He expressed these views during his visit to the IPO-Pakistan headquarters on Monday. The minister was welcomed by IPO-Pakistan Chairman Shahid Rashid and IPO-Pakistan Director General Irfan Tarar. While addressing the officers, the minister expressed pleasure over the performance of the organisation and ensured his support for future endeavours. Commenting on the upcoming ECO meeting in Pakistan, the minister agreed to extend every kind of support to IPO-Pakistan for making it a success. Malik asked to enhance activities to create more awareness among people about IPRs.

Earlier, the IPO-Pakistan chairman apprised the minister about the working of the organisation. He highlighted the achievements of the organisation and said that Pakistan has been removed from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) priority watch list. He assured to open new offices of IPO in Peshawar and Quetta in the near future.