Fruit exports down 16.1pc, vegetables’ up 26.8pc in July

ISLAMABAD (APP): About 24,393 metric tons of fresh fruits worth $19.483 million were exported during the first month of current financial year as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year. According the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, during month of July, about 32,702 metric tons of vegetables valuing $10.330 million were exported. During the period under review, fruits exports decreased by 16.10 percent, whereas vegetables exports increased by 26.80 percent respectively, it added. Meanwhile, wheat exports from the country also grew by 100 percent as 353 metric tons of the commodity worth $730,000 was exported as compared the same month of last year. The country exported 58,555 metric tons of sugar valuing $27.584 million in first month of current financial year as against the same month of last year. During first month of financial year 2017, rice export grew by 28.49 percent as about 200,995 metric tons of rice valuing $107.896 million was exported.

In month of July, exports of basmati rice increased by 18.96 percent as about 30,951 metric tons of basmati rice worth $32.990 million was exported. It may be recalled that food group exports witnessed 34.74 percent growth in first month of current financial year and stood at US$ 250.860 million as compared the same month of last year.

Cotton Travelling Seminar starts

ISLAMABAD (APP): Ministry of Textile Industry is organising 'Cotton Travelling Seminar' in order to promote the cotton crop output in the country. The seminar has started on Monday with an aim to observe and examine the performance of different cotton crop varieties being sown in different areas of the country, said Cotton Commissioner Dr Khalid Abdullah. He said that the other objective of the event was to identify the issues and challenges being faced by these varieties and find their immediate solution for the development of cotton crop in future. He said about 22 top cotton research scientists from all four provinces of the country besides representatives of different universities and research organization are attending the event. The private sector organizations working for the cotton crop development and promotion are also the part of the programme and they will share their experiences with the other participants, he added. The cotton seminar would visit cotton research stations across the country to evaluate their performance and work being done in fields of research and development of cotton crop, he added.

Under the programme, he said that the seminars would be organized at field level for educating the farmers. Besides, the scientists would examine the crop as well. The cotton seminar is starting from Dera Ismail Khan and will visit Fasalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, Rahimyar Khan and other crop growing areas of the Punjab, he added.

In second-phase, it will visit the cotton growing areas of Sindh including Mirpur Khass, Ghotki, Tando Jam and Sakrand, he added.

Govt releases Rs132.87 billion for

development projects

ISLAMABAD (APP): The government has released over Rs 132.87 billion under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the fiscal year 2017-18 for various ongoing and new schemes against their total allocations of Rs.1001 billion. The released funds include Rs 34.59 billion for federal ministries and Rs 14.767 billion for special areas, according to latest data of Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform. Out of these allocations, Rs 2.6 billion have been released for Communication Division (other than National Highway Authority) for which the government has earmarked Rs 13.66 billion under PSDP 2017-18. Railways Division received Rs 8.631 billion out of its total allocation of Rs 42.9 billion whereas Aviation Division received Rs 623.14 million out of its total allocation of Rs 4.348 billion. The government also released an amount of Rs 6.126 billion for various development projects of Higher Education Commission out of total allocation of Rs 35.662 billion.

Water and Power Division (water sector) received Rs 7.35 billion out of its total allocation of Rs 36.75 billion under PSDP 2017-18.

The government also released Rs 620 million for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Division, for which an amount of Rs 48.701 billion have been allocated in the federal PSDP 2017-18 while Rs 46 million have been released for Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority out of its total allocations of Rs 409.553 million.

An amount of Rs 300 million have been released for Finance Division out of its total allocations of Rs 20.143 billion while Rs 163 million have been released for Climate Change Division out of its total allocations of Rs 815 million for the current year.

Similarly an amount of Rs 1.226 billion have been released for Petroleum and Natural Resource Division out of its allocations of Rs 3.692 billion, Rs 223.7 million for Planning, Development and Reform Division out of its allocations of Rs 10.869 billion whereas Rs 500 million have been released for SUPARCO out of its allocations of Rs 3.5 billion.

Likewise, the government also released Rs 61 million for Human Rights Division, and Rs 322 million for National Food Security and Research Division.

The government released Rs4.04 billion for AJK (block and other projects) out of its allocations of Rs25.344. billion, Rs 5.578 billion for Gilgit Baltistan (block and other projects) out of its allocations of Rs 18.3 billion whereas Rs 5.149 billion have been released for SAFRON/FATA (Block and other projects) out of its total allocations of Rs 26.90 billion for the FY2018.

The government also released Rs 30 billion for Prime Minister's Global SDGS Achievement Programme whereas Rs 900 million have been released for ERRA out of its total allocations of Rs 7.5 billion.

An amount of Rs 3.211 billion have been released for Prime Minister's Youth Hunarmand Programme out of its total allocations of Rs 20 billion, according to the data.

The Planning Commission of Pakistan has been following a proper mechanism for the release of funds and accordingly funds are released as per given mechanism.

The commission releases 20% of funds in first quarter (July September), 20% in second quarter (October December), 25% third quarter (January March) and 35% in fourth quarter (April June).

WCCI highlights problems faced by women entrepreneurs

LAHORE (APP): Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) is facilitating and encouraging women entrepreneurs in an effort to ensure their contribution in the economic growth of Pakistan. While talking to members of Lahore Economic Journalists Association (LEJA) on Monday, WCCI President Shazia Suleman said that equal participation of women in every sector was must for economic development of a country, citing that no nation could progress without ensuring gender equality. The WCCI president mentioned that women entrepreneurs are facing numerous issues including registration of their respective companies for which women chamber extends all-out support to them. She urged the government to help set up WCCI independent office that would ensure more tangible results. She also called for putting in place concrete step to empower women in true sense of words. Shazia said that WCCI was also encouraging women entrepreneurs at grass root level and collecting their particulars, which would prove to be helpful.

at government level. She said that the WCCI was also holding seminars on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to enable women entrepreneurs to do business with more confidence.

She demanded that special export packages should be announced to increase women export proportion in the total exports. "We do not want separate industrial zones but a portion dedicated for them in every industrial zone, and we will prove our worth as entrepreneurs," she said.