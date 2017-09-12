ISLAMABAD - Pakistan's total tax revenue witnessed gradual increase from 10.6 percent of Grand Domestic Product (GDP) in 2000 to 12.6 percent of GDP in 2016.

According to a report released by Asian Development Bank (ADB), Pakistan's tax revenue in 2005 was 10.1 percent during 2010, while it declined to 9.8 percent in 2013; however, the tax revenue in 2015 increased to 11 percent. The report said that in Bangladesh, India, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka, the rate of tax revenue to GDP in 2016 was recorded at 8.8 percent, 7.2 percent, 5.0 percent, and 12.1 percent, respectively.

According to the report, the tax revenue rate in China, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, and Thailand was recorded at 17.5 percent, 22.4 percent, 29.3 percent, 13.8 percent, and 15.7 percent, respectively. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) released the 2017 edition of "Key Indicators for Asia and the Pacific" on September 8. Key Indicators 2017 provides the latest available economic, financial, social, and environmental statistics for the 48 regional members of ADB. A key addition to this year's report is an analysis on sex-disaggregated data that ADB researchers conducted through three pilot surveys.

Despite strong evidence linking women's asset ownership to the attainment of development goals, such sex-disaggregated data needed to monitor progress in the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are scarce. The pilot surveys have produced rich data on asset ownership at the individual level, and provide valuable lessons for future statistical work on the subject.