ISLAMABAD - Sukkur Electric Power Company (Sepco) is atop of the loss-making Discos with 84 percent of its feeders registering Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses of above 70 percent.

Out of total 469 11KV feeders in the Sepco, 402 have over 70 percent AT&C losses, 27 have 50 to 70 percent losses, 2 have 40 to 50 percent losses, 5 have 30 to 40 percent losses, 4 have 20 to 30 percent while 29 have less than 20 percent losses, revealed the official documents available with The Nation.

The Sepco is providing electricity to 10 districts of Sindh and its main areas of responsibility has been divided into three circles which includes Sukkur Circle, Larkana Circle and Dadu circle. Due to high transmission and distribution losses majority of Sepco consumers are facing extended hours of power outages and are facing up to 18 hours loadshedding.

According to the documents, the total number of connections of the Sepco is 737,760 which include 80 percent or 594,036 domestic connections, 117,963 or 16 percent commercial connections, 12,622 or 2 percent industrial connections, 1.8 percent or 12,154 tubewell connections and 0.13 percent or 985 other connections. The power company has total 66 grid stations which includes 54 132KV and 12 66KV grid stations. Similarly, it has 118 power transformers and 2,868 kilometres of transmission lines.

In July, the Sepco total load demand was 1,152MW while the total quota of the Sepco is 752MW. The remaining 520MW was covered through load management. In Sepco areas there was 9.4 hours load management in July. Similarly, in August the total load demand was 1,145MW while the quota was 776MW. The company has drawl 627MW while it covered the deficit of 519MW through load management. The average load management during the month was 9.3 hours, the document revealed.

According to Sepco, in August on 254 feeders out of total 469 feeders there was 10-12 hours loadshedding, on 67 feeders there was 8-10 hours loadshedding, on 53 feeders there was 6-8 hours loadshedding while on 41 there was 6 hours loadshedding. Similarly, 28 feeders were exempted from power outage, 17 have 0-6 hours loadshedding and 9 have zero loadshedding, the document said. However, the situation on the ground is worse as 84 percent feeders which have 70 percent and above losses are facing up to 18 hours loadshedding.