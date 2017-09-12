KARACHI - Pakistan Stock Exchange started new week on a bearish note and witnessed another lackluster session on Monday, as the 100-share index lost 274 points and closed at 41,127 points, brokers said.

There wasn’t much exchange in the market even though many value stocks announced their financial results including APL (down 3.02%), NRL (down 4.80%), POL (down 3.12%) and ATRL (up 0.77%), stated analyst at JS Global.

Market opened positive as HBL (up 5%) opened at its upper circuit after the news that it had paid off its penalty of $225m through foreign loans. APL announced its FY17 result where the company posted an EPS of Rs63.89 and DPS of Rs27.5, taking full year DPS to Rs42.50, lower than expectations. ATRL posted an EPS of Rs63.47 and cash dividend of Rs6.0/share, whereas NRL posted an EPS of Rs100.61 and cash dividend of Rs22.5/share. POL (down 3.12%) announced its FY17 result, posting an EPS of Rs40.94 and cash dividend of Rs25/share, taking full year DPS to Rs40.0, market participants said.

The local bourse lugged out another dismal performance, as hopes of a HBL fueled reversal were dashed by a decline in int’l oil prices (down 3% since Friday’s PSX close). Grapevine whispers suggesting another industry tussle is drying up volumes seem credible; as participation shrank by a third from Friday’s levels, said analyst Adnan Sami Sheikh at Topline brokerage.

Downside contributors UBL (down 3.6%), POL (3.1%), OGDC (1.5%), SNGP (2.6%) & LUCK (1.5%) slashed 177 points from the 100-index; while HBL (up 5%) NBP (2%) NML (1 7%) ICI (2 4%) & JSCL (5%) added 147 points.

On the sector front, E&Ps shed 75 points while cements eroded 72 points as concerns over pricing are back in the foray. Banks added 28 points out of which HBL contributed 117 while UBL withheld 68 points, textile added 10 points in anticipation of export package.

Volume declined 33% at 95m shares while value traded shed 34% at Rs5.5b/$52.7m.

Scrips of total 374 active companies participated in the session of which 259 concluded in red, 93 in green while 22 remained unchanged.

TRG again led the volume like the past couple of trading sessions, with 11m shares in total being exchanged. There appears no positive fundamental trigger expected in the market.