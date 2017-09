FAISALABAD - Agriculture experts have advised farmers to start cultivation of sugarcane in September by using latest technologies for getting bumper yield. A spokesman of Agriculture department said here on Monday that approved varieties have most

resistance against various diseases besides giving high quality yield. He told that the agriculture department has approved various sugarcane varieties for September

cultivation. The sugarcane crops cultivated in September become ready for harvest early and give more yield than the crops cultivated in November or October.