Lahore (PR) - More than one kilometer of the 1.75 kilometers long underground portion of Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project, from Mecleod road to Chouburgi, has been constructed besides completion of 75 percent civil work on underground Anarkali Station at Jain Mander area.

Khawaja Ahmad Hassan, chairman of the steering committee for Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project, disclosed this while talking to media men during inspection of ongoing construction work on package-I and package-III of the project, here on Wednesday. He told that work for construction of second underground Central Station at GPO Chowk and remaining part of the underground track will be started soon after the court’s permission in this regard. Chinese contractor for the project, CR-NORINCO, has started doing electrical and mechanical works on the six elevated stations along package-I which would be completed in 105 days, he informed. He told that CR-NORINCO General Manager Chu has appreciated the quality of construction work done by the Pakistani contractors of the project.