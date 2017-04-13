General Tyre amongst Asia’s 200 best companies: Forbes

KARACHI (PR): Forbes Magazine has rated General Tyre amongst Asia’s 200 best companies below 1 Billion Club for 2016. “It gives me great pleasure that Forbes Magazine has rated General Tyre amongst Asia’s 200 best companies below 1 Billion Club for 2016. There are only seven companies from Pakistan in that list. This is indeed a great honour for our company,” said GT Chief Executive Hussain Kuli Khan.

He said that the company has been striving for its vision to be the leader in tyre technology by building the company’s image through quality improvement, competitive prices, customers’ satisfaction and meeting social obligations.

“It would not have been possible to achieve this distinction without the unwavering support and cooperation of our Board of Directors. General Tyre is now at cross roads, and to continue to grow and prosper it needs their support even more so we can lay the foundation to secure the future of the company for the next decade,” he added.

SAP congratulates K-Electric on completing 5 years of using SAP IS-U

KARACHI (PR): SAP, the global leader in enterprise software development, congratulates K-Electric on completing 5 years of using SAP IS-U, the world’s best system for billing, which ensures efficiency, eliminates human intervention and creates transparency.

It is pertinent to note that K-Electric is the only utility in Pakistan to implement SAP IS-U enabling the power utility to provide quality service to its customers. The implementation of SAP has fast-tracked complaint resolution and optimised all business and operations; enabling KE to serve its consumers through one-window operations while tracking all processes in real time.

KE has set a benchmark in the utility sector of Pakistan. SAP implemented projects at K-Electric includes ERP, IS-U, CRM, Open Text and Success Factors.

JS Bank, EFU

Insurance join hands

KARACHI (PR): JS Bank and EFU General Insurance Limited have signed an agreement for the sale and distribution of a unique insurance solution, covering ATM cash withdrawals and accidental death during snatching incidents.

JS Bank, one of Pakistan’s fastest growing banks, is a leading provider of banking and wealth management solutions in Pakistan. EFU General Insurance is one of Pakistan’s most trusted institutions in the field of insurance. Syed Salman Rashid, Deputy Managing Director EFU General Insurance, said, “We are excited to enhance our partnership with JS Bank and we expect this proposition to add tremendous value to customers of the Bank.”

Kamran Jafar, Group Head Corporate and Retail Banking at JS Bank, said “JS Bank aims to create relevant and unique solutions for its expanding and evolving customer base. This partnership reflects our commitment to the well-being of our customers.”

Services of Sundas Foundation lauded

LAHORE (PR): Secretary General Markazi Jamat Ahal-e-Sunnat Europe & United Kingdom and Chairman of Bismillah Charity Allama Qazi Abdul Aziz Chishti along with Syed Sajjad Haider Shah, Secretary Bismillah Charity Atta Qazi and Dr Farrukh Tasneem Shah, Consultant Haematologist who is currently serving in United Kingdom, visited Sundas Foundation and examined the patients suffering from Thalassaemia, Haemophilia and Blood Cancer.

They admired the services of Sundas Foundation and said that the features of patient children are much better than the other organisations who are being treated in Sundas Foundation.

Allama Qazi Abdul Aziz Chishti distributed medicines, gifts and flowers among the patients, while admiring the services of Sundas Foundation he also donated a donation cheque. Dr Farrukh gave her expert opinion on growth of patient children suffering from chronic blood diseases.

British parliamentarians visit UBL head office

KARACHI (PR): A delegation of British Parliamentarians recently paid a visit to the UBL Head Office in Karachi. The delegation was led by MP Rehman Chishti, Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Pakistan and also included MP Royston Smith, MP Matthew Offord, MP Mark Pawsey, MP Henry Smith and MP Nigel Huddleston. On arrival at the UBL Head Office, the British Parliamentarians were received by Wajahat Husain, President & CEO UBL.

Also present at the occasion were Sima Kamil, Deputy CEO, UBL and senior executives from UBL. Wajahat shared the progress made by UBL, Pakistan’s Best Bank 2016, in the past few years, touching upon the Bank’s phenomenal financial performance in 2016. The visiting parliamentarians were impressed with the depth, breadth and quality of the discussion. Later, the group was given a tour of the Bank’s new Head Office.

SBN Pakistan strengthens ties with United Nations

ISLAMABAD (PR): Engro Foods Limited (EFL), the chair for Scaling up Nutrition Business Network (SBN) Pakistan, and its 20 other key stake holders, hosted a dinner in the honor of Gerda Verberg, SUN Coordinator and Assistant Secretary General of United Nations (UN).

The primary objective of this event was to strengthen ties between stakeholders of SBN Pakistan and the UN at a national level.

Also attended by representatives of UN World Food Programme (WFP), and Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN,) amongst other distinguished guests, the event discussed the importance and necessity of nutrition and food safety in Pakistan and around the globe.

While engaging with the attendees, Gerda Verberg discussed the reasons for developing a proper milk supply chain, and how nutrition and food safety can be improved by the successful implementation of minimum pasteurisation law.

Telenor bags ‘Excellence in Telecommunication’ award

ISLAMABAD (PR): Continuing its streak of recognition for innovative telecommunication products and services, country’s top cellular operator and digital services provider, Telenor Pakistan, has been awarded the ‘Excellence in Telecommunication’ award at the RCCI ICT Award 2017 by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry organised the 3rd RCCI ICT (Information and Communication Technology) Awards at a local hotel in Rawalpindi that was attended by Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Anusha Rahman and PTA Chairman Dr Ismael Shah, among other dignitaries of the industry. On behalf of Telenor Pakistan, the award was received by Muhammad Aslam Hayat, company’s Chief Corporate Affairs and Strategy Officer.

Telenor Pakistan was chosen by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority as the winner of the category. Sharing his thoughts on the achievement, Aslam said, “We are humbled to have been honoured with the RCCI ICT Award.

Commerce secretary visits TDAP

LAHORE (PR): Federal Secretary for Commerce Younus Dagha has said that the government is fully committed to arrest the declining trend in exports with vigorous policy interventions to provide relief to the exporters and help identify new markets.

Dagha said this during his visit to Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), which was attended by senior officials of the organisation.

Secretary TDAP InamUllah Khan briefed the newly appointed Secretary Commerce about the functions of the Authority which operates under the umbrella of the Ministry of Commerce. He was informed that the Authority is performing at its optimum level despite facing internal deficit of human resource and lack of capacity building opportunities.