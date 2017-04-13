LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Planning and Development Malik Nadeem Kamran has approved the Food Grain Silos project while chairing the 29th Steering Committee meeting held at P&D Complex.

The minister said that establishment of Food Grain Silos in Public Private Partnership will be a significant achievement towards appropriate wheat storage in Punjab as there is a dire shortage of food grain silos in the province.

It is very important for the government to build new silos, he added. “I believe that these silos will be used as multipurpose for improved food storage in the province,” he added.

Agha Waqar Javed, Punjab Member PPP Cell P&D, while discussing the scope of the Food Grain Silos project informed the committee that 40 Silos will be constructed in partnership with private sector under BOO (Build-Own-Operate) modality. He further stated that the Punjab government is encouraging the private investments in these sectors.

Addressing the meeting, Food Secretary Shaukat Ali told that these Silos will be used for the storage of wheat or any other important crop as well. The committee also approved Project Development Facility (PDF) funding for the Dualisation of Sheikhupura-Hafizabad road under PPP mode and Combined Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) at Sundar Industrial Estate. Representatives of Finance, Communication and Works, Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Food and other Departments also attended the meeting.