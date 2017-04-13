ISLAMABAD:- Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF) President Mian Zahid Hussain has said that imports and trade deficit has crossed all the limits pushing country at the brink of economic collapse. The government should take steps to control imports and boost exports otherwise country will face very serious repercussions, he said. He said that the government should take up the matter with Chinese authorities if import of machinery for CPEC is the reason behind unabated imports which has emerged as a serious threat.–INP

He said that government has announced two packages for exporters but the exports continue to fall because root causes and reservation of the external sector were not addressed in a proper manner.