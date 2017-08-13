PCRET installs 155 units of small wind turbines in Sindh, Balochistan

ISLAMABAD (APP): Pakistan Council of Renewable Energy Technologies (PCRET) has installed 155 units of small wind turbines in Sindh and Balochistan. These units electrifying 1,560 houses and nine costal guard check posts, an official of PCRET told APP. Giving details of four years performance of PCRET, he informed that the council has installed 14 KV systems in Khuzdar, 25KW PV system at Lahore Expo Centre, while Capital Development Authority tube-well electrified through 35 KV, Photo voltaic (PV) Panels. A MHP Plant (20 KW), Canal Fall SHP Plant (200 KW) installed at Mardan, Kaplan Type SHP Plant (200KW) at Kanpur Canal, while Pakistan-China Joint Hybrid (Solar, Wind and MHP) Research Centre was also established. Besides that a Hybrid (Solar, Wind and MHP) Research Centre, Solar Dryer of Capacity 200-300 kg (top), 10kg (bottom right), 5kg (bottom left) has also been installed.

It also installed Unglazed Transpired Collector Type Solar Dryer having capacity of 500 kg at Dera Ismail Khan, a Solar dryer having capacity of 500 kg installed at 10 sites of Punjab and KP for drying of dates and designed/Developed Box Type Solar Cooker with Auto-Tracker. PCRET also installed 4,016 Biogas Plants (size 3 & 5 m3/day: producing 18000 m3/day) and 200 cottage industries.

He said that PCRET being a unique facility is carrying out Research and Development (R&D) in the field of renewable energy technologies for last three decades in the country. It is pioneer in silicon technology and has developed first single crystal solar panel in 1986, dissemination and awareness of renewable energy culture in the country, imparted training to various NGOs and private sector for use of Renew Energy technologies.

KE sets up facilitation stall at ABAD expo

KARACHI (APP): To facilitate customers seeking new electricity connections and promote energy conservation practices, K-Electric set up facilitation stall at the 4th Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD) Expo 2017. A spokesman of the power utility said on Saturday that the KE facilitation stall at ABAD Expo 2017 created a direct interaction opportunity between KE team and customers regarding pertinent information on acquiring new power connections. During the exhibition, KE also raised public awareness around energy conservation and actively promoted energy efficiency initiatives. The spokesman pointed out that KE offers a wide range of customer care touch points from call centre, centralised handling of complaints via web to dedicated customer care offices in 29 IBCs. In addition, KE also offer live chat service via SMS and complaint resolution 24/7 via email and social media forums. The power utility mobilises mobile vans across the city to facilitate consumers at their doorstep.

K-Electric is also committed to energy conservation and carries out a robust public awareness campaign to help preserve the country's precious resources, the spokesman said. To date more than 1.3 million consumers have been reached through these campaigns, including more than 50,000 school children, he added.

HCCI's 4th industrial carnival kicks off

HYDERABAD (APP): The 4th industrial carnival of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) began on Friday night here at SITE which was formally inaugurated by Federation of FPCCI President Zubair Tufail. The carnival - comprised around 130 stalls of local and national companies and industrial units as well as food court, entertainment and recreational facilities for visitors - has been organised to promote industrial activities of local industries of Hyderabad. Zubair, in his address to participants, termed the organising of the carnival a great move from HCCI adding that it will not only boost the industrial activities in Hyderabad but also the products and automobile manufacturing and assembling of Hyderabad. He said that FPPCI was striving hard to resolve the grievances of the business community of the country related with the concerned ministries as well as FBR. The completion of power projects would help in providing uninterrupted power supply to industries on cheap rate, he informed and added that FPCCI also played key role in reducing the petrol and diesel prices as well as smooth gas supply.

About lack of facilities in the industrial zones particularly in SITE Hyderabad, he assured that FPCCI would discuss the issue both with federal and provincial government to resolve the genuine issues of the industrialists.

He advised the HCCI president to recommend names of those who desired to participate in international level exhibition which is a regular feature of FPCCI. The recommended names from HCCI would be considered for participation in the exhibition, he assured. Among others, former Senior Vice President of FPCCI Khalid Tawab also addressed the participants and assured that all genuine issues of the traders and industrialists of Hyderabad would be taken up from FPCCI platform.

HCCI President Goharullah, Senior Vice President Turab Ali Khoja and Vice President Ziauddin also spoke on the occasion and highlighted the issues which are being experienced by the traders and industrialists of Hyderabad.

Russia sees recovery speed up in 2Q

MOSCOW (AFP): Russia's economy expanded by 2.5 percent in the second quarter, up from 0.5 percent in the first quarter, as the country gradually recovers from two years of crisis, the state statistics service said. The Rosstat statistics service said in a statement that the gross domestic product (GDP) grew 2.5 percent in the second quarter, compared to the same period last year. This figure is slightly lower than the government's assessment of 2.7 percent, but much more positive than most economists had predicted. Russia's government has set a target for the whole of 2017 of two percent growth. The country's economy at the end of last year emerged from a two-year recession caused by a crash in oil prices and international sanctions imposed over Moscow's actions in Ukraine. The last quarter of 2016 saw 0.3 percent growth. Finance Minister Maxim Oreshkin said in late July that GDP rose 2.7 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2017. He commented that the two-percent target for the year "seems even a little cautious."

Economists have attributed recent growth to consumer spending picking up after a long slump, while unusually cold weather has boosted energy production.

Russia's central bank trimmed its interest rate by 0.25 percentage points to 9.0 in June, noting that "economic activity is recovering." Central bank chief Elvira Nabiullina in June gave a more conservative prediction for annual growth of up to 1.8 percent. In the longer term, economists and the Russian authorities fear that growth will falter unless there are structural reforms to reduce the country's dependence on oil and gas exports.