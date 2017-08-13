MULTAN - The Punjab government is spending Rs4.76 billion on provision of solar system for sprinkle/drip irrigation system across the province. The step was taken to address issue of water scarcity and improve crops productivity, said Assistant Director Information Naveed Asmat Kohloon in a statement issued here on Saturday. He said that the incentive would help installation of sprinkle/drip irrigation system at an area of 20,000 acres. He said the government was providing 80 percent subsidy on the scheme.
Rs4.76b being spent on drip irrigation system
