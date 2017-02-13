IRAP will resolve industry’s core issues: Alauddin

LAHORE (PR): Punjab Minister for Industries, Commerce and Investment (ICI) Sheikh Alauddin has said the proposed Industrial Regulatory Authority of Punjab (IRAP) will help solve core problems such as complex process of No Objection Certificate (NOC) issuance and meet social and environmental safeguards.

He was chairing a meeting at the Civil Secretariat to discuss the administrative structure and law of IRAP, soon to be presented to the chief minister of Punjab. The meeting was also attended by ICI Secretary Dr Mujtaba Piracha, Environment Secretary Saif Anjum, Almas Hyder of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry and senior officers from various departments. Admiring the concept of IRAP, the minister said that new industry must be planned and installed on the barren land, away from big cities, as irregular industry was gobbling vast agriculture lands and posing serious social and environmental threats to the urban population. He asked the concerned departments to collect the exact data of the existing industrial units in order to regularise all the industry in Punjab and remove flaws successfully. He said, “IRAP must devise an instrumental policy to bound allottees of the industrial lands to construct and run the industry within given timeline as presently most of the allotted area in the Industrial estates in Punjab is lying vacant and has become a liability for the Punjab government.”

The minister also directed the officials concerned to ease the process for issuance of NOCs to industrialists by removing bottlenecks. Earlier, the ICC secretary delivered a presentation on the proposed law of IRAP. He said, “The work on IRAP was started after the sad incident of roof collapse in the Sunder Estate in 2015. The Authority will ensure to avert such incidents in future and resolve other key issues. The administrative offices will be set up at the district level and categorised according to the size or number of the prevailing industrial units. The initial draft of the law will soon be presented to the chief minister of Punjab after sharing it with all stakeholders and incorporating their valid suggestions.”

The minister advised the officials to keep the initial budget of IRAP to the minimum figure so that its law could be passed easily. Almas Hyder said that industrialists of Lahore wanted to declare industrial zones on almost 100,000 acres of land around the city to meet industry’s needs for the next 10 to 15 years. He also called for establishment of one-window offices at all industrial estates to issue NOCs and cater to other needs of the local industrialists.

UBL hosts social media bloggers at Head Office

KARACHI (PR): UBL, Pakistan’s Best Bank 2016, maintains an extensive social media presence. With over 1.5 million Facebook fans, UBL ranks No. 14 among the world’s top Facebook pages for banks. Leveraging its popularity on digital media, UBL recently hosted some of the country’s top bloggers and social media writers for a tour of its newly inaugurated Head Office. During the visit, the bloggers were shown the different floors of the skyscraper and were briefed on its modern architecture. The event concluded with a presentation on the building, followed by high-tea in UBL’s very own cafeteria on the 18th floor, with breathtaking views of the city.

The bloggers seemed visibly impressed with the skyscraper. Post-visit, one online publication headlined that UBL’s new Head Office is a ‘spectacle for Karachi’s skyline’. Another wrote, ‘the UBL Head Office is a futuristic symbol in the skyline of Karachi’. A third publication called it…’awesome’.

The UBL Head Office is a beacon of the Bank’s ‘Progressive’ and ‘Innovative’ brand attributes and a dynamic symbol of the transformation that the Bank has undergone in the last 14 years. Located on I. I. Chundrigar Road, in the heart of Karachi’s vibrant financial district, the 22-storey skyscraper rises 300 feet in the sky, features state-of-the-art facilities and cutting-edge technology.

The 200 feet tall atrium of this building is the tallest of its kind in Pakistan and its unique advanced facade lighting illuminates the city skyline at night, further highlighting Karachi’s identity as ‘The City of Lights’.

Speaking on the occasion, Ali Habib, Head of Corporate Affairs & Marketing, UBL, said, “UBL has always prided itself in staying ahead of the trends which is yet another attribute personified by this architectural masterpiece.” He added, “This skyscraper stands tall as a physical embodiment of our role as leaders in the financial services sector of Pakistan.”

Shell Pakistan signs lubricants supply deal with Fatima Group

KARACHI (PR): Shell Pakistan Limited has signed a three-year contract with Fatima Group – one of the leading conglomerates in the country, for the supply of Lubricants, technical assistance and services.

“We are proud to partner with one of the most progressive business conglomerates in Pakistan. With a diverse portfolio, including textile, energy and fertilisers, we look forward to powering growth in their businesses through our innovative product technology and solutions,” said Haroon Rashid, general manager for lubricants, Shell Pakistan Limited. He added: “Partnerships like these serve as a testimonial to the trust our customers have in Shell as their preferred supplier of energy and innovative solutions for the industry.”

Aftab Khan, chief supply chain officer of Fatima Group, said: “Fatima Group is delighted to partner with the leading supplier of lubricants in our industry. As two companies with similar values for growth through innovation, honesty and integrity, we believe it is a natural alliance. We look forward to utilising Shell’s technology leadership to collaborate on integrated energy solutions and also hope to contribute towards Pakistan’s economic revitalisation.”

Jazz Cash to digitise payments to Daewoo Express

LAHORE (PR): JazzCash has partnered with Daewoo Express in line with its commitment to provide digital solutions to customers. Under the agreement, travellers can now pay for their reserved Daewoo ticket through JazzCash.

Talking about the partnership, Aniqa Afzal Sandhu, chief digital & financial services officer at Jazz, said, “This agreement allows Daewoo Express to offer payment convenience and security to its customers.

Travellers no longer need to stand in long queues nor reach the station an hour or two prior to book their tickets. With a vision to digitise financial solutions, this is just one of the many partnerships we are in to ensure end users experience the benefits offered by digitisation.” To utilise this service, customers can either visit Daewoo’s official website, and choose JazzCash Mobile Account as their mode of payment, or book the ticket through Daewoo’s UAN (111-007-008), receive the booking number via SMS, and then pay for the ticket using the Mobile Account or by visiting the nearest JazzCash retailer. Customers can then visit the dedicated JazzCash terminals at Daewoo stations to receive their ticket.