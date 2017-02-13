ISLAMABAD - The United Business Group (UBG) of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Sunday lauded the decision of the government to suspend audit of the taxpayers for thirty days and termed it a good move of the business-friendly administration.

The announcement by Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Dr Muhammad Irshad to initiate dialogue on the issue of audit and focus on broadening the tax base instead of levying of higher taxes on existing taxpayers is laudable, said UBG Zonal Chairman Naseemur Rehman.

In a statement issued here, he said that move of the FBR chairman was outcome of the efforts of leaders of the UBG which will infuse confidence in the business community.

Naseem said that payment of pending refund claims should be the top priority of FBR to boost exports as so far around Rs65 billion has been paid to exporters during this fiscal year. The Rs180 billion relief package will have a positive impact on the external sector while business community is in process of submitting budget proposals which will also play a positive role in revival of economy, he added.

He said that business community has pinned high hopes on the Pakistan Muslim League-N led government, which is to introduce reforms and eliminate energy crisis within two years. Economy is growing, export of services have surged 10 percent and its contribution in GDP is mounting which should be noticed, he added.

He said that country is expected to achieve over five percent GDP growth by end of this fiscal year as the government is supporting exporters in every possible way, he observed. The UBG leader asked the government to announce incentives for other sectors and consider a package for the revival of sick units to create jobs and revenue.