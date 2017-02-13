ISLAMABAD - Iran is ready to increase electricity supply to Pakistan from the existing over 100 megawatts to 3,000 megawatts, said Iranian Consul General Ahmad Mohammadi. According to Radio Tehran, he expressed these words while speaking at the Iranian Consulate General at an event held to mark the 38th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution. The consul general was of the view that Iran-Pakistan (IP) gas pipeline is the least expensive, most secure and profitable source of energy for Pakistan. It is a turning point for ties between the two countries and both are determined to complete it at the earliest, he said.

The Iranian diplomat said that the expansion of ties with neighbouring countries is one of the priorities of Iran's foreign policy and Pakistan, being a Muslim neighbouring country, has a very special place in the foreign policy of Iran. Iran desires prosperity, security and stability of Pakistan and believes that it will also be beneficial for Iran, he said.

He announced that an exhibition of Iranian products is going to be held from February 24 to 27 in Karachi and a solo exhibition of Pakistani products will be organised in Tehran in April. Talking about the relations of Iran with Sindh in particular, he said that the ties are excellent. He said that it was with full cooperation of the Sindh government that Iran constructed four hospitals in Badin, Khairpur, Nawabshah and Thatta and three high schools in Badin, Khairpur and Larkana.