NAVTTC playing vital role for women’s economic independence

ISLAMABAD (NNI): To encourage women in the field of business and entrepreneurship for achieving economic stability, a meeting was held at National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC)’s HQs on Sunday. The meeting was attended by NAVTTC Executive Director Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema, Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce Founder President Samina Fazil, Vice President Robina Nazir and their team, a press release said. “Women constitute 50pc of the population of Pakistan and their active participation is important for our national development,” said the executive director while addressing the meeting. NAVTTC is playing an important role for the economic independence of women and is imparting training in various courses so that they are able to opt for home-based business or secure jobs in industries and relevant organisations, he said. Next year, NAVTTC will train around 1,00,000 young boys and girls in modern trades and special attention would be paid to the women related training courses, he added.

Founder President Samina praised the steps taken by NAVTTC and extended their full cooperation in this regard.

‘Tunnel farming more productive than traditional farming’

SIALKOT (APP): The tunnel farming technology for vegetable production has gained popularity among the small growers and farmers in the district. Agriculture department sources told APP on Sunday that over 1,500 small farmers had adopted tunnel farming technology and more farmers are considering to opt this technology. The per acre yield of vegetables cultivated under tunnel farming technology is much higher as compared to traditional farming, they said. They said that this technology would not only help in improving the economic conditions of the grower community but also bring revolutionary changes in agriculture sector while people would be able to get off season vegetables round the year. Farmers had successfully installed low tunnels in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils and they were cultivating off-season vegetables like cucumber, tomato, green chilly, paprika, pumpkin, bitter gourd, watermelon and melons etc, they added.

PR plans to renovate 31 more stations

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Pakistan Railway is planning to renovate and rehabilitate 31 more railway stations across the country to provide better facilities to passengers. Reconstruction of Bahawalpur, Okara, Sahiwal, Raiwind, Narowal, Nankana Sahib and Hassanabdal stations was in progress. At least 31 stations were being selected for renovation and provision of basic passenger amenities, an official in the Ministry of Railways said on Sunday. The official said that Pakistan Railways had spent Rs451.256m on repairs, renovation and reconstruction of railway stations during the tenure of the present govt. To a question, he said, Pakistan Railways had developed indigenous software and made ticketing and reservation through e-ticketing system initially for 36 trains with effect from October last year. "Now the passengers can book their seats from anywhere at any time through railway website www.pakrail.gov.pk," the official added.He said the present govt initiated the project of rehabilitation of signalling system from Lodhran to Kotri section by getting PC-I approved, amounting to Rs38,262.991m.

The official said the work however was deferred as the same was included in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

In addition, he said, the two projects of railway signalling from Lodhran to Shahdara and from Mirpur Mathelo to Shahadpur were inherited by the present government. He termed them as “sick projects”.

He said the estimated cost of the re-signalling project was Rs17.464 billion covering 31 stations over a section of 433 kilometres from Lodhran to Shahdara Bagh, including installation of ATP system.

The cost of signal rehabilitation project from Mirpur Mathelo to Shahdapur (315 KMs) is Rs7.855 billion for 23 stations, he added. He said the present status was that 30 stations out of 54 stations had been completed and opened for traffic while work was in progress on remaining 24 stations.

ICST urges govt to empower rural women

ISLAMABAD (APP): Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders (ICST) on Sunday demanded the government to take concrete steps to empower rural women which is central to ensuring food security and ending poverty. Women farmers control less land and they have limited access to inputs, seeds, credits, technology as well as finance and are more vulnerable and marginalised and their voice is muted, said ICST Patron Shahid Rasheed Butt. He said that empowering rural women is a pre-requisite to end poverty and hunger, achieve food security and ensure uniform development for which bold steps are required. He said majority of the women working in agriculture are not paid while they are kept away from critical decision in the sub-continent which requires government intervention. The nexus of limited access to resources, inadequate healthcare and education, systematic discrimination and barriers to their participation in economic activities exacerbates poverty among rural women, he noted.

Improvement in the lives of farming communities will boost share of agriculture in the GDP while expanding reach of microfinance banks will help them, he said, adding that proper insurance facilities can help farming communities in a big way.