Habib memorial golf tournament today

KARACHI (PR): The 6th Rashid D Habib Memorial National Professional Golf Tees Off will be held at Karachi Golf Club on January 13, 2017 with total prize money of Rs5.1 million, a press release announced.

The three-day 54 holes tournament is one of the most awaited Golf Tournaments in Pakistan Golf Federation's calendar with one of the highest prize money, offered by Bank AL Habib. Prior to this tournament, there is a two day tournament for local KGC caddies and professionals who were unable to make the cut for the national event. This tournament is played in the memory of legendary banker, Rashid D Habib, who was also a keen sportsman and an ace golfer with great contribution to the development of game of golf in Pakistan.

Dawlance inks MoU

with MCB

KARACHI (PR): Dawlance, Pakistan’s leading home appliance manufacturer, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with MCB Bank Ltd, which will allow the bank’s credit card consumers to avail all high-end Dawlance products at zero mark-up on 12-month and 18-month installments plans respectively.

The promotion is applicable on selected Dawlance refrigerators, washing machines, deep freezers, split air conditioners and microwave ovens. Dawlance Country Manager Salih Arslantas said, “This will further strengthen our consumer base and coalition with Pakistan’s leading private bank sector. It is a great move which won’t just benefit the two organisations, but will also benefit both our consumers.”

Speaking on the occasion, Nadeem Afzal – Group Head Consumer Banking from MCB Bank Ltd - said that the partnership would assist in enhancing the accessibility of the bank’s financial services and would be equally beneficial for its consumer base, which will be able to purchase Dawlance’s quality home appliances at discounted prices.

Samsung Electronics unveils new QLED TV series

LAHORE (PR): Samsung Electronics has announced its new QLED TV series - Q9, Q8, and Q7 - during the company’s 2017 product unveiling, held at the Keep Memory Alive Event Center in Las Vegas.

“2017 will mark a major paradigm shift in the visual display industry, ushering in the era of QLED,” said HyunSuk Kim, President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “With the advent of QLED TV, we provide the most true-to-life picture on screen. We have been successful in solving for past inconsistencies in the viewing experience and consumer pain points while redefining the fundamental value of TV.”

Faculty training programme kicks off at NUML

ISLAMABAD (PR): Five-day Faculty Training Programme on Research Methodology for English Language Teachers in collaboration with Higher Education Commission (HEC) kicked off at National University of Modern Languages (NUML) here on Thursday.

HEC Learning Innovation Division Director General Fida Hussain was the chief guest of the inaugural ceremony while NUML Director General Brig Riaz Ahmed Gondal, Faculty of English Studies Dean Dr Safeer Awan, HEC Course Coordinator Tahir Mehmood, training organiser Dr Ejaz Mirza, Assistant Professor focal person Muntazir Mehdi, participants form various universities along with NUML also attended the training session.

Speaking on the occasion, Fida said that the purpose of the training programme was to create research culture in the country and guide the faculty members to conduct standard research.

He said that HEC was striving hard to promote research and it’s owing to the HEC efforts that Pakistan is producing quality research work as compared to India. He vowed that HEC will enhance research grant to meet the future needs. He thanked NUML for playing active role to promote research culture.