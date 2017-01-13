ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar on Thursday said the turnaround of Pakistan's economy, macroeconomic stability, improvement of energy and security situation in the country has provided a conducive atmosphere to enhance commercial activities and foreign direct investment.

He said that a number of new entrants have shown keen interest to invest in Pakistan's IT sector as well. He made these remarks in a meeting with Google Director Ann Lavin. They discussed the possibilities of her company's collaboration in digitalisation of economic activity in Pakistan.

During the meeting, Lavin acknowledged the economic progress of Pakistan in last three years. She said her company can play a role in IT development, promotion of E-Commerce and assist in attracting investment in Pakistan.

The finance minister asked the Google's director for public policy and government relations. Dar said that the government is committed to provide a level playing field to all the prospective local and foreign investors. He said that Pakistan has been projected by renowned international institutions as the second choicest place for investment in the world.

Meanwhile, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FPCCI) President Zubair Tufail also called on the finance minister. The FPCCI president thanked the finance minister for his tireless efforts in finalising the Prime Minister' Package of Incentives for Exporters, announced by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on January 10, 2016. He said that the business community is glad with the package as it provides them a level playing field to compete with other exporters in the region. He expressed appreciation for the pro-business policies of the incumbent government.

The finance minister said that the package announced by the prime minister is the largest exports incentive package in the country’s history. He urged exporters to make all efforts to get benefit from this package and show the results in exports that the government desires and the country needs.

Dar highlighted that under the package, the incentives for FY 2017-18 would be available to those exporters who would achieve an increase of 10 percent in their exports as compared to their exports for FY 2016-17. He said that this will ensure that the benefits of the package are only availed by those exporters who show results.

He emphasized that the announcement of this package by the prime minister demonstrates the government's strong commitment to the goal of achieving higher, sustainable and inclusive export-led growth. He expressed confidence that the package will serve as a catalyst for exports and will provide a major boost to economic growth.