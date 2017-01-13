ISLAMABAD - Dutch potato seeds have been in popular demand among Pakistani farmers especially the Paramount variety due to its taste and nutritional value, said Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Sikander Hayat Khan Bosan while meeting with Netherlands Ambassador Jeannette Seppen.

Seppen called on the minister on Thursday to discuss access of Pakistani potato farmers to quality Dutch seeds of the variety Paramount.

Minister said that due to high quality potato seed, Pakistan exported record 300,000 metric ton potatoes in the year 2016. Improvement in joint ventures in relevant areas of mutual interest including horticulture, dairy and its products, farming and floriculture were also discussed during the meeting.

It was mutually agreed to further strengthen the bilateral trade relations in food and agriculture sectors through Joint Working Groups.

The minister was delighted to inform the ambassador that Pakistan has grown many export quality crops in surplus including, wheat, maize, pulses, sugarcane and rice.

The ambassador appreciated the contribution of Pakistan in helping food security agencies and efforts to improve this situation globally. She also informed that agriculture is a top priority in their government agenda for the year 2017 and beyond.