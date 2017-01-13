RAWALPINDI - All CNG stations in the city have been closed to improve gas pressure, a top official of SNGPL said here on Thursday. SNGPL Chief Engineer Javed Khan told APP that owing to the recent cold wave the demand for gas has increased drastically. He said teams have been set up to disconnect gas supply of those using gas compressors. He warned that beside disconnection, their gadgets will also be confiscated for using illegal means. He urged domestic consumers to avoid using gas heaters and geysers in morning/evening hours.