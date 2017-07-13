LAHORE - All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran (APAT) Central General Secretary Naeem Mir on Wednesday said that if the key objective of accountability in this country is to just hit the elected prime minister the businessmen will reject this ‘one-sided trial’.

“Is there any judge, general, journalist, bureaucrat, capitalist, feudalist, trader, public servant or any politician in the country whose assets are in accordance with his income or he/she’s living standard is compatible of his/her revenue or salary,” he questioned.

Unfortunately, every victim of this non-practicable, unfair and discriminative taxation system is corrupt, he said. The Pakistani nation, who spends billions of rupees in zakat and other donations, cannot become part of this cruel taxation system due to distrust on it, he added. He said that in this system everyone is forced to be corrupt. “Hence, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) officials, who are themselves a part of corrupt system, should launch an anti-corruption drive against everyone, against themselves, against me and against you,” he added.

Naeem also flayed PM Nawaz for not initiating any reform in the system. If the institutions were working in a transparent way and vacancies were filled purely on merit the prime minister would not have suffered this ‘unfair and biased’ trial against him and his family, he observed. The accountability should be for everyone and no one should be kept out of this accountability drive, he suggested.

He said the prime minister and his family presented themselves for accountability according to the democratic norms. He said opposition should compete with the PML-N in election instead of using backdoor channels in order to grab the powers.

He suggested the opposition parties to go to the public, as the final decision would be given by them who had the ultimate powers to decide their fate. The tradition of ousting elected prime minister unconstitutionally should be abandoned while opposition parties should avoid to act as a puppet, he added.

He further said that there is no doubt the PML-N government has consolidated the economy by initiating mega project of national significance especially China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).