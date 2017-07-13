LG honoured for supply chain sustainability by Green Electronics Council

LAHORE (PR): LG Electronics (LG) has been honored for innovation in supply chain sustainability by the Green Electronics Council. Presented at CES Asia™ 2017, the Catalyst Awards seek to inspire innovation in the design, manufacture and use of electronics to advance global sustainability.

LG’s special distinction as GEC 2017 “Catalyzing Impact at Scale” Honoree recognizes LG OLED TVs, which created a new premium TV category with environmental sustainability at its core. LG OLED TVs achieve significant reductions in hazardous and raw materials content compared to conventional LCD TVs, while LG’s green product design for recycling and supplier programs advance supply chain sustainability. “As part of our ongoing efforts to enhance customer value, LG strives to make products with greener features and to reduce the environmental impact of our products throughout their lifecycle,” said Lee Choong-hak, executive vice president of LG Electronics in charge of corporate social responsibility initiatives.

“LG OLED TVs, designed with the environment in mind, are prime examples of this lifecycle strategy approach.” For example, LG OLED TVs have reduced weight and use PVC-free internal cables and BFR-free housing and parts. The emissive LG OLED panel emits light instead of a mercury-containing backlight lamp. Materials also are minimized to enhance recyclability.”

Nancy Gillis, CEO of the Green Electronics Council, said, “The negative environmental and social impacts resulting from complex global supply chains are among the greatest challenges currently facing the IT industry,” said “We congratulate LG for demonstrating ways to address this challenge and exhibiting sustainable supply chain leadership and innovation.”

LG OLED TVs are optimized to minimize environmental impact and to provide high performance and customer value with features such as perfect black and limitless contrast, and 4K Ultra HD and high-dynamic range capabilities. LG quantifies and analyzes the environmental impact of products at every stage of their lifecycle; implements its strategic framework for products with greener features, which takes into account three core factors of human, energy and resources; and drives R&D based on these factors.

What’s more, the company’s comprehensive supply chain sustainability management program helps suppliers improve their environmental performance by transferring LG’s green technologies and related knowhow. The program helps LG promote suppliers’ competitiveness in sustainability management and identify supply chain risks and address global regulatory requirements.

In addition to being named 2017 GEC Catalyzing Impact at Scale Honoree, LG supply chain sustainability has been recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency with the top-level Gold Tier Award in the EPA’s Sustainable Materials Management Electronics Challenge and by the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries with the ISRI Design for Recycling award for advanced new television products (LG OLED and LED 4K Ultra HD TVs) that emphasize recycling during every lifecycle phase.

GREE to install 550 tons VRF All DC Inverter System

LAHORE (PR): GREE recently signed a project of installing 550-ton VRF All DC Inverter systems at Crystal Mall, Multan, the 2nd biggest shopping mall of southern Punjab. Crystal Mall is state-of-the-art luxury shopping mall which includes top brands, food court and a cinema theatre.

GREE goes out-of-the-way to meet the expectations of its customers, whilst delivering excellence. GREE All DC Inverter Multi VRF System is equipped with extremely high-efficient inverter compressors, and also has four exciting features, different from the traditional inverter air conditioners. This system has an excellent energy saving effect, reducing the electricity cost throughout the year. It also has a smarter network control, more reliable and precise operation which provides the users with the best cooling experience.

Other distinguish features of GREE VRF system are; All DC inverter technology, DC fan-linkage control, precise control of capacity output, balancing control of refrigerant, original oil balancing technology with high pressure chamber, high-efficiency output control, low-temperature operation control technology, super heating technology, high adaptability for project & environmental refrigerant.

GREE is a brand which stands on quality and reflects technological excellence. It possesses the expertise to produce highly reliable products with cutting-edge technologies.