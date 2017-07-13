Rallies banned on The Mall

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): As the political temperature heats up in the country, the Lahore High Court (LHC) has imposed a permanent ban on rallies on The Mall on Wednesday on petition of All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran (APAT) Central General Secretary Naeem Mir. The APAT general secretary told journalists that the court has instructed that the rallies and protests would now be allowed only in Atique stadium and Nasir Bagh after the approval of provincial government in the city so businesses are not affected. Earlier, the LHC had imposed a temporary ban on rallies on The Mall. The application for the ban was registered by the APAT. Earlier, different organisations activists had continued to violate the ban on rallies on The Mall as they marched on the main road and staged sit-ins in front of the Punjab Assembly. Mir said that the court has also instructed the authorities to ensure video recording of protests and rallies in future, directing them to take action against those who violate court orders.

11 chemical manufacturers ink ICCA

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Around 11 companies of Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association (PCMA) have signed the Responsible Care Declaration of International Council of Chemical Associations (ICCA). It was disclosed by PCMA Vice Chairman Abrar Ahmed while addressing concluding session of a workshop held on Responsible Care Programme. He said that his association had developed the responsible care programme in collaboration with ICCA to ensure safe production and distribution of chemical and petrochemical products in the country. The implementation of the programme is a pre-requisite for having membership of the ICCA and the PCMA, since its inception two-years back, has taken a lead into the requirement. The augmenting accidents occurring in the country due to mishandling and misuse of the sensitive chemical materials had called for the emergent implementation of global responsible care procedures. Therefore, PCMA has planned a series of training workshops for chemical manufacturers to improve supply chain and disbursement process of the chemical products.

PCMA Committee on Responsible Care Programme Chairman Pervaiz Sufi said that the ICCA had expressed deep satisfaction over efforts of PCMA for introducing the safety measures in Pakistan in line with ICCA’s Charter.

Framework to upgrade Karachi-

Peshawar railway track finalised

LAHORE (APP): A framework for upgradation of Karachi-Peshawar Railway Line (ML-1) had been finalised between Pakistan Railways and National Railways Administration (NRA) China on Wednesday. A meeting of the Pakistan Railways authorities, led by Chief Executive Officer Javed Anwar Bobak. and a delegation of the National Railways Administration China, headed by Xang Hueng, was held at Railways Headquarters. The meeting decided that the project of upgradation would be completed in two phases and railway track from Karachi to Peshawar would be doubled. Pakistan Railways CEO Javed Anwar Bobak said the train speed on this track would be 110 km/h (minimum) while the maximum would be 160km/h after its upgradation. Bobak said about 32 trains were running on ML-1 Karachi to Peshawar track recently while this number would be increased to 171 after completion of the project.

"The 2,655km track will be upgraded, 364km to be overhauled while 814km track will be constructed new", he added.

The CEO said as many as 2,700 bridges, 550 turns and 11 tunnels would be upgraded while this track would be protected through fencing, adding that modern techniques of computer based inter-locking system, auto block signalling, automatic train protection, advance road warning and centralised traffic control would be adopted. He said locomotives, ruling stock and Walton Academy would also be upgraded.

The Chinese delegation also paid rich tribute to Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique for his services for restoration and modernisation of the railways. It may be mentioned here that Chinese experts had already visited Rawalpindi-Lahore and Lahore-Sahiwal tracks for inspection.

Bosan congratulates Mehboob on securing independent chair of FAO Council

ISLAMABAD (DNA): Federal Minster for National Food Security and Research, Sikandar Hayat Khan Bosan on Wednesday congratulated Khalid Mehboob on securing the independent chair of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Council for the term 2017-2019. The minister lauded that, “Mehboob’s rich experience of over 40 years working at senior positions in FAO and then as Pakistan’s Alternate delegate to FAO, World Food Programme (WFP) and International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), enabled him to seek consensus among all stakeholders and establish effective coordination among the Rome based agencies, which is of great importance for attainment of the goals of FAO.” In the first round of voting, Mehboob secured 64 votes. The candidate from Slovakia got 32, Cyprus 26, Indonesia 19, Albania 4 and Bosnia 2. Before the second round of voting, Indonesia, Slovakia and Cyprus withdrew in favor of Pakistan and Mehboob was declared as elected.

It is to be noted that lastly Pakistan held this position at the FAO back in 1955.

Khalid Mehboob in his speech thanked all member states for their support and resolved to work for achieving the aims and objectives of the FAO. He stated that his stress would be on attaining consensus. He also thanked the outgoing Chairperson for his outstanding work.