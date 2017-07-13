NEW YORK (NNI): Moody’s Investors Service has affirmed the government of Pakistan’s B3 issuer and senior unsecured ratings, and maintained a stable outlook. Pakistan’s medium-term growth outlook is strong, supported by the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project to address critical infrastructure constraints, and the continuing effects of macrostability-enhancing reforms started under the International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme in 2013-16.