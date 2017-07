MIRAN SHAH - Construction work of Kurram-Tangi Dam, having a capacity of 83.4MW, is in full swing in North Waziristan Agency (NWA). “The dam will be completed at a cost of about Rs 30 billion in five years,” sources of FATA Secretariat said. The dam will also irrigate three hundred and sixty-two thousand acres of land in North Waziristan Agency and Bannu district.