National Foods joins hands with Reckitt Benckiser

KARACHI (PR): National Foods Limited recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Reckitt Benckiser Pakistan at National Food’s corporate office. The MoU was signed by Abrar Hasan, CEO National Foods Limited, and Shahzeb Mahmood, CEO Reckitt Benckiser Pakistan, in the presence of Chairman National Foods Limited Abdul Majeed, and other senior management of National Foods Limited and Reckitt Benckiser.

Together under the broader umbrella of “Hoga Saaf Pakistan”, this collaboration between the two organizations, and other private companies, reaffirms the importance of introducing healthier behaviors in rural areas of Pakistan. A key emphasis here is on the role of women as change agents in improving the lives of these communities. Women entrepreneurs (locally referred to as sehataapas) go door-to-door educating various households within their village, carrying a basket of health and hygiene products to complement this education and earn livelihoods. The initiative, Project HOPE (providing healthier options through product innovation and education) is currently running in the villages of Sargodha and Narowal districts with an intention of not only empowering rural women but also creating awareness and practice of improving health and hygiene.

This sustainable community initiative will not only ensure a livelihood for these SehatApas but will also reinforce a healthier way of living for the communities they are working in.

For National Foods, this will be another step towards impacting masses positively, since women’s empowerment and creating awareness on healthy eating options, is what constitutes their core mantra as a leading multi category food company.

Telenor’s ‘WowBox’ reaches 10m users milestone

ISLAMABAD (PR): Launched in May 2015, the digital lifestyle App ‘WowBox’ from world’s leading cellular & digital services provider, Telenor, has reached a whopping 10m subscription mark globally. WowBox is an exclusive and free to browse application that brings an all-in-one experience through a single channel for Telenor subscribers.

WowBox was launched in Pakistan in May 2016, after which it saw great success and today is used by 1.5 million authenticated subscribers in the country. The App serves as a powerful tool for realization of Telenor’s digital inclusion goals in all its global markets including Pakistan where the operator has been leading the ICT-powered digital & financial revolution since its inception.

The App provides users with engaging content, both in terms of up-selling internal product offers, as well as local content from established partners like daily trending news, sport results, in-built games, free music, lifestyle articles, and much more. This draws user attention and therefore allows Telenor to communicate with its customer base directly through the device.

“Team Telenor is super excited to celebrate 10 million WowBox subscriptions that come as a testament to the success of Telenor’s initiatives for fostering digital technology and its uptake globally,” said Irfan Wahab Khan, CEO, Telenor Pakistan. “WowBox is one of Telenor’s many innovative products and services that empower people by giving them easy access to multiple online services through a single channel. I am positive that WowBox’s approval ratings will witness exponential growth in the future as well.”

Telenor Pakistan maintains a comprehensive digital ecosystem for promotion of digital technology in the country. Pursuing an end-to-end transformation as a digital company, Telenor Pakistan offers a range of latest and cost effective digital and financial products and services so as to facilitate penetration of digital technology to the lowest economic tier of the country.

Black version of OPPO F3 launched

LAHORE (PR): The camera phone brand OPPO today launched a new version of the OPPO F3 - a new black look priced at Rs 29,899 for the mid-range market. The recently launched OPPO F3 Gold is the second in line dual selfie camera Selfie Expert after the F3 Plus. The F3 features a dual selfie camera - a 16-megapixel Selfie camera for individual selfies and a wide-angle lens for group selfie.

To cheer for Pakistan in the Champions Trophy, OPPO is giving away an official ICC phone case with the purchase of every F3. The brand looks forward to strengthen its relationship with the audiences especially the youth by providing a source of entertainment to the Pakistani consumers. OPPO F3 Black will be available at all OPPO authorised stores across Pakistan from 15th June 2017 onwards.

On the launch of the black version of OPPO F3, George Long, CEO OPPO Pakistan said, “It is a great pleasure for OPPO Pakistan to announce F3 Selfie expert in black colour and create more excitement to lovers of cricket in Pakistan for the ICC Champion’s trophy.

The colour ‘Black’ brings elegance and a fashionable appeal to the new OPPO F3, along with highlighting the style statement that this phone carries for its consumers.”

Celebrating its love for cricket in Pakistan, OPPO has released a new TVC cheering for team Pakistan. The TVC showcases OPPO and Team Pakistan passion for perfection. The TVC will be going live on air from June 11th, 2017.

Besides dual selfie camera, the OPPO F3 is also equipped with a 13 MP rear camera that has a 1/3-inch sensor and PDAF technology. The F3 is equipped with an octa-core processor, 4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM backed by the ColorOS 3.0, assuring a seamless and snappy performance. The embedded triple-slot card tray allows two nano-SIM cards and a microSD card to work simultaneously. The F3 gets a higher energy density 3200mAh battery which gives longer endurance. In the real use simulation test, it lasted for more than 15 hours.