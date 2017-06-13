KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that the Excise and Taxation Department has collected Rs50,560.663 million during current fiscal year from June 2016 to May 2017, as compared to Rs43,324.898 millions recovered during last financial year.

He stated this while presiding over a departmental meeting here in his office on Monday. Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Secretary Abdul Haleem Shaikh and ET&NC Director General Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui also attended the meeting. Shoaib, while briefing the meeting, said that in term of motor vehicle tax Rs5493.808 million were recovered while Rs4681.527 million were collected during last year ie 2016-17. He said that Rs35749.033 million have been recovered in term of infrastructure Cess, Rs149.375 million in term of cotton fee, Rs319.702 millions in term of professional tax and Rs1778 millions in term of property tax while the remaining amount was recovered in term of other taxes.

The minister, expressing his satisfaction over recovery of the taxes, appreciated the performance of the officers and officials. However, he directed the officers to speed up their tax collections for professional and property taxes and achieve the targets before June 30.