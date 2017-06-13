FAISALABAD - Agriculture experts have advised the cotton growers to water their crops in time so as to get healthy and bumper yield. A spokesman of the agriculture department said here on Monday that in most of the cotton areas, the growers do not care of timely watering the cotton crops, which affects the quality as well as quantity of the produce. He advised the growers to water their cotton crops after 30-35 days of its cultivation whereas remaining irrigation should be ensured after an interval of 12-15 days.