Petroleum ministry proposes two

projects for Balochistan

ISLAMABAD (APP): Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources has proposed two new projects of Rs 190 million for coal exploration and evaluation in different localities of Balochistan besides carrying out a survey for underground water in Quetta. "Out of total Rs 190.033 million estimated cost, an amount of Rs 88.023 million has been proposed for next fiscal year to carry out two new unapproved schemes for coal exploration and evaluation in Nosham and Bahlol areas of Balochistan, and the underground water survey," official sources said. Answering a question, they said the ministry would spend Rs 554.291 million, under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2017-18), to execute four ongoing and two new projects to step up exploration activities of natural resources for achieving self-reliance in the energy sector. An amount of Rs 415.807 has been earmarked to acquire four drilling rigs and their accessories for the Geological Survey of Pakistan.

While Rs 37.977 million would be spent on appraisal of newly discovered coal resources in Badin and its adjoining areas of Southern Sindh.

The funds amounting to Rs 8.992 million would be utilized in exploration and evaluation of metallic and minerals in Bela and Uthal areas of district Lasbella, Balochistan.

Similarly, Rs 3.492 million have been reserved for exploration of Tertiary Coal in the Central Salt Range of Punjab.

ICCI asks govt to resolve Qatar, Gulf

countries standoff

ISLAMABAD (APP): ICCI Monday called upon the government to play mediatory role in ending the current standoff between Qatar and Gulf countries. President ICCI Khalid Iqbal Malik said the whole Muslim Umma was disturbed over the brewing tensions in the Gulf region involving the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Qatar, a statement said. He said Pakistan has good relations with Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE and other gulf countries and it should play positive role to end the current standoff between Qatar and other gulf countries through dialogue. He said millions of Pakistanis were working in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar and other gulf countries, but due to drop in oil market, gulf countries were already facing macro-economic instability. He was afraid that if the current tense situation continued, it would further weaken the economies of these countries and more people would lose jobs in the gulf market. He said Pakistan should approach the Gulf countries with the request to show restraint and resolve their differences through negotiations.

He stressed it was high time that government of Pakistan should take concrete steps towards forging unity amongst the Muslim Ummah.

He was hopeful that if sincere efforts were made by Pakistan and other Muslim countries, they would help in resolving the diplomatic crisis engulfing the Middle East in a peaceful manner and without causing much damage to their economies.

TDAP endeavouring for effective

liaison with exporters: Secretary

LAHORE (APP): TDAP is endeavouring to maintain an effective liaison with private and public stakeholders to promote Pakistani products at the global markets for enhancing overall country's exports. TDAP Secretary Inam Ullah Khan Dharejo expressed these views in a meeting with delegations of Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) and Pakistan Meat Exporters Association (PMEA) here at TDAP office on Monday. Dharejo said that being a premier trade promotion organization of the country, TDAP was working to strengthen supply base including exporters' capabilities and capacities through seminars, workshops and regular research to enable them to float their business consignments in accordance with global trade pattern. "We, at TDAP, are focusing to help exporters improve and enhance their business weightage through proper guidance and amicable solution for execution of their business plan so that mutual coordination of TDAP with exporters can add to the country's exports," he added.

He hoped that the joint collaboration between TDAP and exporters associations will help improve the country's trade growth.

During the meeting, PCMEA and PMEA made their presentations and requested for further facilitation, and the TDAP Secretary assured them of full support so that they could perform in a better manner.

FPCCI president congratulates PM on achieving SCO membership

KARACHI (INP): Zubair F Tufail, President of the FPCCI, has congratulated Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for his successful visit to Astana, Kazakhstan, participation in SCO Summit and obtaining its permanent membership. He further said that the permanent membership is another milestone of the PM which will strengthen deep-rooted historical and cultural links as well as strong economic and strategic relations with all the members’ countries of the SCO including Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. He further added that Pakistan had been actively participating in the organization's activities as an observer member since 2005 and that it fully subscribes to the "Shanghai Spirit". While explaining the objectives of the Organization, he added that the SCO is functioning for strengthening mutual trust, friendship, encouraging effective cooperation in politics, trade and economy, science and technology, culture, education, energy, transportation, ecology peace, security and stability among the countries.

He also thanked the China for supporting Pakistan’s entry in SCO and stated that the membership particularly in the backdrop of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which is a flagship of one belt one road project will further enhance Pakistan’s importance in the entire region aimed at further enhancing the connectivity, regional stability, development, economic prosperity and trade among them.

He added that with the expansion of the group, the SCO will now represent over 40 percent of the humanity and nearly 20 percent of the global GDP. He further added that Pakistan is one of the larger energy consuming countries in the world is also likely to get greater access to major gas and oil exploration projects in Central Asia as many of the SCO countries have huge reserves of oil and natural gas.