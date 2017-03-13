ISLAMABAD - The Liquefied Petroleum Gas Distributors Association of Pakistan (LPGDAP) will hold the second international conference on March 14 in Lahore for promotion of the LPG sector.

"The day-long conference, being organised in collaboration with the South Asian Media Management, will help devise a roadmap to streamline the issues confronted by the LPG sector in consultation with all stakeholders," LPGDAP chairman Irfan Khokhar told APP.

He said Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Shahid Khaqan Abbasi would be the chief guest at the conference.

The moot would be attended by delegates from abroad and across the country, including LPG importers, distributors, marketing companies, cylinder manufacturers, regulators, Pakistan State Oil, Pak-Arab Refinery Company, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited, Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan besides senior officials of the concerned departments.

Khokhar said participants of the conference would deliberate on a host of issues being faced by the LPG sector including the commodity's import and production of sub-standard cylinders by illegal factories.

Answering a question, he said the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, had successfully brought down and maintained the LPG prices between Rs 80 and Rs 90 per kilogram during the last four years, which was earlier being sold at Rs 350 and Rs 400 per kg in different parts of the country.

Last year, he said, 532,000 tonnes LPG was imported and this year the association had a plan to import one million tonnes and stressed to formulate LPG import policy to meet growing energy needs.