UBL BoD repose complete trust in bank’s CEO

Karachi (PR): The Board of Directors (BoD) of UBL repose fullest confidence in the President & CEO Wajahat Husain and the management of the bank. The BoD strongly rejects all rumours being spread in this regard. The BoD also records its appreciation for achieving record financial results, improving efficiency of the bank and the awards and recognition received under the leadership of Wajahat Husain.

United Bank Limited (UBL) is one of Pakistan’s largest banks in the private sector. The bank operates a network of over 1,350 branches across Pakistan and 18 branches overseas.

It was declared Pakistan’s Best Bank 2016 at the first Pakistan Banking Awards and the bank’s entity ratings were also recently upgraded to AAA/A-1+.

The Bank maintains its leadership in branchless banking through UBL Omni which has an agent network of over 40,000 Dukaans across Pakistan. With a customer base of over 4 million, it leads the banking and financial services sector in Pakistan. Customers across the world have 24/7 access to the bank via UBL’s world class Internet Banking.