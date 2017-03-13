SIALKOT - The Punjab government has chalked out a five year plan for the promotion of Olive crop on scientific basis in the province. Official sources told APP on Sunday that under the plan special attention will be given to scientific cultivation of the crop for attaining better results. Under the plan, the government will provide free of cost 2 million plants to the selected growers in Jhelum, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal and Khushab districts which are potential areas for olive cultivation in Punjab, the sources said.