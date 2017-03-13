LAHORE - CEO Telenor Micro Finance Bank Ltd Ali Riaz Chaudhry offered IT services to Pakistan Railways in a meeting with Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique here at Pakistan Railways Headquarters Office on Sunday.

“Railways is undergoing drastic changes and it is necessary to keep it abreast with the modern technologies of the world. Our passenger count has surged up to 5 crores which is increasing every day. We will provide a level playing field to all the companies who come up with IT solutions for passenger’s facilitation, Wi Fi services on railway stations and trains, digitization of system and more,” the minister stated in the meeting.

CEO Telenor, on the occasion, offered services of 75,000 outlets of easy paisa as ticketing facilitation centers for those having no access to banks or Railway reservation offices. The CEO added this would further make e-ticketing hassle free; thereby lessening the burden on reservation offices.

The minister and Pakistan Railways CEO constituted a committee, which would work on IT related issues and present practical solutions within a month. Currently Pakistan Railways E-Ticketing system is working in collaboration with UBL omni, which has 45,000 outlets across the country.

It is due to the success of present E-Ticketing system that other financial agents in market have also shown interest in becoming business partner of Pakistan Railways.