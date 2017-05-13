ISLAMABAD - Showing serious concern over the unscheduled and hours-long power outage in various localities of Karachi, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has directed K-Electric to rectify the situation and submit a detail report to the authority.

According to a press statement received here on Friday, the Nepra has taken notice of increase in unscheduled loadshedding in Karachi due to which power remained shut down for hours in several localities of the city. It further said that several areas of Karachi were badly hit by this unscheduled loadshedding. In this regard, the K-electric CEO has been directed by the Nepra to rectify the prevailing situation and submit a detailed report about significant increase in loadshedding in K-Electric jurisdiction.