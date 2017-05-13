KARACHI - Stocks, led by blue chip oil, banking and fertilizers sectors, climbed to 51,751 points level on weekend. Shares index rallied by 324.90 points amid market optimism about MSCI rating reclassification.

Local bourse remained largely in the 'green zone' during the last trading day of the week. Major index movers were ENGRO (up 1.80%), MCB (1.97%), OGDC (1.42%), PSO (2.46%) and HUBC (1.33%) as they cumulatively contributed 128 points to the index gain. OGDC and PPL (up 1.06%), in the E&P sector, extended their previous day gains as crude oil prices surged to trade around $47.73/bbl level closing in the green trajectory, said analyst Arhum Ghous.

Investor interest was seen in the steel sector as it closed (up 2.0%) higher, where INIL (4.79%) gained to close on its respective upper circuit. Optimism in INIL was mainly due to material information released that a contract has been awarded by SNGP for supply of API line pipes valued at approximately Rs2,670mn. CSAP (up 5.0%) also closed on its upper circuit due to material information released that a contract has been awarded by SNGP for supply of 36 inch bare pipes valued at approximately Rs4,172mn.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti said stocks closed higher led by blue chip oil, banking and fertilizers stocks as investors speculate in the pre-budget rally at PSX. Higher global crude prices, upbeat data on car sales and speculations ahead of MSCI EM inclusions of fertilizers, banking and oil stocks played a catalyst role in record close.

Volume was recorded at 347m shares, down 13% as compared to the previous day. While traded value rose to Rs18.7b/$179m.

Scrips of 389 companies traded in the session of which 197 closed in positive, 169 in negative while 23 remained unchanged.

SMBL (up 12.38%) was volume leader for the second consecutive day as almost 34m shares exchanged hands. K-Electric with 22m shares and Byco Petroleum with 19m trade shares stood second and third.