CPEC: Fiber optic cable project to be completed next year

ISLAMABAD (APP): The CPEC project for laying fiber optic cable from Rawalpindi to the bordering city Khunjraab is likely to be completed by next year. The 820-kilometer long Pakistan-China fiber optic cable project would be completed at a cost of $44 million. According to official sources, after completion, it would add a digital component to the CPEC project. The network would link Pakistan with rest of the world through China. Further, it would also reduce Pakistan's dependency on submarine cables that are often damaged, disrupting internet services in the country. The project is being built by the Special Communication Organisation (SCO) in collaboration with China's Huawei, sources added. The sources said that one of the aims of the project was to establish a safe route for voice-traffic between the two countries. The foundation stone for the cable was laid in May, 2016. Around 18.2km portion of the fiber optic cable would pass through federal capital, 466km from Gilgit Baltistan, 280km from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and 47km from Punjab.

Govt taking steps to promote tourism: PTDC

ISLAMABAD (APP): Managing Director Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Chuadhry Abdul Ghafoor Khan has said that government has chalked out a special programme for promotion of tourism in the country. In a statement here on Friday, he proposed that the foreign Missions of Pakistan should start aggressive campaign for promotion of country tourism, adding that PTDC will provide tourism publication and documentary films for the purpose. He said that relaxation in visa policy for tourists should increase foreign exchange reserve of the country. He said that there is dire need to introduce facility of visa on arrival to group tourists. He said that during his visit to Kuwait, he discussed various issues related to the tourists with the senior officials of Embassy. He said that Pakistan Embassy in Kuwait will provide information to prominent investors regarding investment opportunities and tourist destinations of the country so that pace of development work may be increased.

He hoped that not only foreign investors can take benefits of investment opportunities in Pakistan but the people of both the country can come closer to each other.

He said that during visit to Kuwait, he held meetings and attended number of conferences and seminars, adding that he provided very useful information about tourism to the Pakistani community and Arab investors.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Managing Director Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor on Friday said that PTDC was expecting 50 percent increase in domestic tourism during the current season.

Talking to APP, he said that tourist traffic to Murree, Galiyat, Ayubia, Kaghan and Swat valley have considerably increased during 2016 and 2017, adding that tourists are now visiting new destinations like Gilgit, Hunza, Fairy Meadows, Rama Lake, Chitral,Kalash and Shandur valleys as well.

Canadian envoy visits Rawal

International Expo 2017

RAWALPINDI (APP): Canadian High Commissioner Perry Calderwood Friday visited Rawal International Expo 2017 organized by Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) at Ayub National Park. Visiting different stalls, Calderwood appreciated the role of chamber in promoting trade activities through exhibitions. He said his country gives great importance to its relations with Pakistan, and wants to further promote trade and economic ties. Exhibitions are the backbone of any country for promoting bilateral trade relations and regional trade, he said. He assured full cooperation and assistance for promoting trade delegations between the chambers. RCCI president Raja Amer Iqbal welcomed the guest and gave him a short brief on the expo. The president RCCI said Rawal EXPO 2017 was aimed at increasing business activities along with providing entertainment to the masses. He informed that the five-day industrial exhibition would continue till May 14.

More than 12 international companies including China, Thailand, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Nepal and Sri Lanka are displaying their products in the expo.

Food court, children playing area and auto show will also be organized to attract and entertain families and children visiting the show. Cultural shows would also be held during the exhibition, he added.

SECP probing abnormal surge in share price of Taha Spinning Mills

ISLAMABAD (Staff Reporter): The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) is investigating the abnormal increase in the share price of Taha Spinning Mills from Rs2 to Rs73. It has been revealed that the share price of Taha Spinning, a listed company having a balance sheet of just Rs25,000, has sold all its assets and is just a company based on paper. They pushed their share price from Rs2 to Rs73 and allowed it to go up to Rs80 on the basis of false rumors and an artificial bid offer in the market stating that its revival is backed by a sound party. "The SECP is aware of the abnormal increase in share price of Taha Spinning Mills and it is investigating the matter," said an official of SECP on the condition of anonymity. The sources said that the company has not disclosed its future business plans and roadmap to transform company into an FMCG. Moreover, the name of potential investor and terms of arrangement are also in the grey.