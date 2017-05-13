LAHORE - Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Dr Muhammad Irshad on Friday said that number of filers has jumped to 1.4 million from 0.7 million while tax rate is being reduced by 1 percent annually since the incumbent government came into power.

While speaking at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), he said that refunds of Rs57 billion have already been given while issue of remaining would be resolved soon. He said that there is no tax on input or output in zero-rated regime, while the government is giving maximum facilities to the export-oriented industry.

He said that tax filers would be facilitated and nobody would be allowed to tease or harass them as they are backbone of the economy. He said that misunderstanding is the major reason of problems therefore regular liaison with the business community is being ensured to tackle this issue. He suggested formation of an Advisery Committee having representatives from public and private sectors.

He said that there would be no surprise inspection of the business premises. Concerned businessmen would be informed well before the time and all work would be done in friendly atmosphere. He urged the businessmen to cooperate with the department for pending audit cases. He said that forthcoming budget is well consulted and based on the theme of revival of the economy.

The FBR chairman urged the LCCI to forward its proposals regarding 2 percent withholding tax on non-filers, poultry sector, establishment of National Revenue Authority and Appellant Tribunal to the FBR for consideration.

On the occasion, LCCI President Abdul Basit highlighted the areas where the trade and industry expects relief from the FBR. He said that increasing tax revenues and decreasing number of tax filers is an ample proof of the fact that FBR is putting additional burden to the existing taxpayers. He said that share of industry in tax collection is around 76 percent that is dwindling the competitive edge of the industry and affecting the exports. He said that LCCI members are paying double tax on same consignment, first in Sindh and than in Punjab. The LCCI has given suggestion to the Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) to give authority to a single agency for tax collection. The federal government should also form a National Revenue Authority to collect all taxes once in a year. It would reduce frequency of the taxes and protect business community from the officials of various departments, he added.

He said that poultry feed costs 70 percent of the total input of this sector. He suggested that to increase the exports of poultry, around 62 percent duty should be withdrawn on raw material being used in burger patty and nuggets etc.

LCCI former vice president Kashif Anwar suggested that the policies should be aimed at widening the tax net rather than taxing the already taxed. There is a strong need for long term planning and consistency in policies. He said tax returns and other documents are modified each year which creates confusion.

He suggested that stuck-up refunds should be released within 60 days and in case of delay, concerned department should pay mark-up on KIBOR rates. He said that adjustment of sales tax deducted in gas and electricity bills of zero-rated sectors is not working properly. He said that there is no tax on agriculture sector of Pakistan while tax is imposed on livestock that is also a sub-sector of agriculture.

LCCI Senior Vice President Amjad Ali Jawa, former office bearers and Executive Committee Members, Mian Muhammad Ashraf, Shahid Hassan Sheikh, Irfan Qaiser Sheikh, Malik Tahir Javed, Shafqat Saeed Piracha, Aftab Ahmad Vohra, Chief Commissioner RTO-II Lahore Khawaja Adnan Zahir, Chief Commissioner LTU Lahore Zulqernain Tirmzi, Chief Commissioner CRTO Lahore Syed Nadeem Rizvi, Chief Collector Customs Lahore Zeba Hai and Commissioner Zone-VII CRTO Lahore Mahmood Jafri and FBR Foundation Islamabad Saleem Ranjha also spoke on the occasion.