LAHORE - PIA Engineering and Maintenance Division has refurbished the interior and exterior of Y-12 aircraft of Air Eagle (A project of Pakistan Air Force), said spokesman for the airline on Friday.

The paint job and cabin refurbishment of the aircraft was completed and the aircraft was made ready for delivery to Air Eagle on Thursday.

A simple ceremony was held at PIA head office where acting CEO PIA, Nayyar Hayat and Chief Executive of Air Eagle, Air Commodore (r) Shahjahan Sattar Khan signed the acceptance/ delivery receipt of the refurbished aircraft.

CEO PIA, while sharing his views on the occasion said that PIA Engineering is aiming to expand its maintenance capabilities to fill in the demand gap for servicing aircraft in Pakistan.

Shahjahan appreciated the refurbishment work on Y 12 aircraft carried out by PIA Engineering Division.

Chief Technical Officer PIA, Amir Ali and other senior officials of PIA and Air Eagle were present at the occasion.

PIA Engineering & Maintenance Division had earlier this month successfully carried out Check '1-C' of Pakistan Navy’s ATR-72 aircraft and is also providing maintenance services to major regional operators like Qatar Airways, Saudi Arabian Airlines, Oman Air, Fly Dubai and Gulf Air.

Meanwhile, PIA has repatriated its officials serving on deputation basis in the airline came from different departments. On Friday, Danyal Gillani was also asked to report his parent department, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting. It is worth mentioning here that he had replaced couple of years back a Public Relation (PR) company hired by airline against payment of Rs more than one million as monthly payment.





OUR STAFF REPORTER